Homicide victim found inside North Little Rock apartment, police say

The discovery of a woman's body inside a North Little Rock apartment has prompted a homicide investigation, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded at around 2:16 p.m. Sunday to the Overbrook Apartments, 5901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., after receiving a call from a resident. The officers found the body of an adult woman inside one of the apartments.

Police reported "visible trauma" on the body, but they declined to release any additional information.

Detectives with the Police Department responded to the scene to initiate a homicide investigation, police said. The scene was being processed Sunday afternoon, and detectives were conducting interviews, officials said.

Neither the age nor the identity of the victim were released as of early Sunday evening.