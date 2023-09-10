Happy birthday. The lovely lift of the year: a personal life that flows with the sweet ease that allows you to excel in other areas that matter to you. You'll get very efficient with a project or business. You'll make cuts and add super effective tools and systems. More highlights: a mysterious gift and a study that gives you many moments of wonder.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In the future, someone will describe you based on the impression you make today. With this in mind, you'll put a little extra thought into how you look, what you say, and most importantly, the feeling an interaction with you conveys.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Many speak to fill the void, get attention or share what they know. Challenge yourself to lend your voice only when you're convinced it will bring connection or help to others. The rest of the time, lend your ears instead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Relationships are like suitcases where you keep a collection of your thoughts about someone or something. Since the relationship lives in your mind, you're the one who gets to decide if it's healthy or not.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). How you think of yourself is different from the way others think of you. You tend to be much harder on yourself than they are. Your joy will grow with each bit of self-consciousness and/or perfectionism you let go of.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Since you're so good at finding evidence to support the premise you're in love with, a friend who plays devil's advocate will be crucial to your success. Seeing different sides gives you the awareness you need to be very confident in your final decision.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don't wait until you need support to cultivate a support system. The best time to build this kind of network is when you have more to give to it than you want or require from it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you find yourself agreeing with whatever you heard last, it's an invitation to get much more information and experience on the matter. With more knowledge, you'll understand the benefits and limitations of every option.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's a lightness to your attitude that makes it so easy for you to find the playful aspects of life -- just one of the many perks to being you today. You'll make people smile, then bask in those good vibes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Before you get more entwined in a relationship, it is important to think about how it fits into the bigger context of your life and the ways in which it might work with your other relationships.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The work goes on because the dream goes on. The cause endures because you endure. Do not doubt for a minute that you are integral to an outcome that will affect us all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll get special opportunities because you have talent, but also because you have a desire that burns so bright it makes your talent rise up to meet its demand.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll meet with indifference, which is excellent for you because it means you can take things in any direction. You decide what experience you want to have and project that onto the blank slate of this day.