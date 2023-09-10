Improvements to state’s east-west corridors a long-term project

Walnut Creek is where U.S. 412 transitions from a two-lane highway to a four-lane highway. The road remains four lanes all the way through Paragould. The Arkansas Department of Transportation wants to see the entire highway through Arkansas to be widened to four lanes, but that will take time and money, officials said. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Tony Holt)

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Following the basic definition of a straight line, motorists going from point A to point B should take the straightest... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: State keeps eye toward east-west road projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content