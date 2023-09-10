Jason Graham, New York City’s chief medical examiner, says his office is continuing its “solemn pledge” to return the remains of 9/11 victims to their families as two more people were identified from the World Trade Center, but adds more than 1,000 of the attack’s dead have not been found.

Victor Melendez, a Seattle artist, says he wanted to pass on a bit of the fun and happiness from his childhood in Mexico City when he designed the the U.S. Postal Service’s just-released piñata stamps.

Millie Laws says police were called to her Lincolnshire, England, yoga studio by dog walkers convinced they had seen a ritual mass killing as she beat a shamanic drum in the candlelit room while walking among seven students reclined in the corpse pose.

Lisa Berry, a police spokesperson in Goodyear, Ariz., says the human skull with a false eye in its left socket that was dropped into a Goodwill store’s collection box is real, but does not seem to be connected to a crime.

Karen Collinsworth says she feels very lucky after her fellow Starbucks baristas on West Virginia’s Marshall University campus, along with students and school officials, kicked in more than $40,000 to buy her a new car as her old one faltered.

Tami Manis says it took more than 33 years to grow the 5-foot-8-inch mullet hairdo that’s claimed a Guinness World Record and, when she dies, the 5-foot-4-inch Knoxville, Tenn., nurse suggests it be draped across her urn.

Eric Edson is still a dangerous man, says Burlington, Vt., Police Chief Jon Murad, even if the robbery suspect has shown impressive resourcefulness by stealing a car, a bicycle and a sailboat to elude officers before being nabbed when he ditched a kayak and tried to swim away.

Bob Young, an Ohio Republican state lawmaker, is resigning after two domestic violence arrests including one in which he is accused of hitting his wife in the face, throwing her phone into a pool and then chasing her to his brother’s house where a glass door was shattered, injuring both men.

Robert Carrol, a prosecutor in Morristown, N.J., says a South Carolina woman has been charged as a juvenile with manslaughter almost 40 years after the death of the baby she abandoned, at age 17, in a park sometime near Christmas Eve 1984 — a girl dubbed “Baby Mary” by a police chaplain.



