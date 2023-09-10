JRMC’s urology practice kicks off

An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony were held Thursday at the new Jefferson Regional Urology Associates clinic in the Jefferson Professional Center 2 at 1601 W. 40th Ave., Suite 301C.

Urologists Dr. Nathan Green and Dr. Jordan Hanberry are seeing patients at the clinic, while Dr. Nick Scherzer will be joining the practice next year, according to a news release.

Green received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He completed an internship in general surgery, followed by a residency in urology, both at UAMS. Green is a member of the American Urological Association.

Hanberry received his medical degree from the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport and completed a urology residency at UAMS. Hanberry is also a member of the American Urological Association.

"From physician visits to hospital procedures and robotic surgeries, the opening of Urology Associates will allow patients to receive comprehensive urological care without leaving town," according to the release.

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Redcoats also attended the ribbon-cutting.

Details: Jefferson Regional Urology Associates, (870) 541-6060.