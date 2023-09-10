Makes fiscal sense

Re the letter to the editor "DEI waste of money": It seems the author does not understand DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives in business. DEI initiatives are about helping us see our personal blind spots regarding others who are different from ourselves. It helps us develop better products. It encourages us to value different perspectives. We can be empathetic in ways we didn't previously see as necessary.

When we are mindful of people with vision problems, we can be purposeful in creating reports and graphs by choosing certain fonts and colors. When we see that the only woman in a meeting gets talked over whenever she speaks, we can call it out. When something tragic like the recent Jacksonville, Fla., murders occur, we can be mindful of how hard that hits people of color on our teams. When hiring managers realize the unconscious tendency to hire someone like ourselves, we can break the cycle. Quiet introverts can be valued for their thoughtful input instead of devalued for not being verbose. Any project targeting customers will be more successful when the designers and decision-makers are reflective of the customer base. HR policies can be flexible for anyone who observes religious holy days that are not Christmas and Easter.

DEI initiatives help us consider a world bigger than our personal bubbles and to see the value in expanding our perspectives. Businesses benefit through better marketing, better products, stronger teams, and better retention. It makes financial sense.

DEBBIE HALBERT

North Little Rock

Above common folk

Thanks to John Brummett's column for illuminating the gist of the Matt Campbell FOI complaint against the Arkansas State Police for the information on Gov. Sarah Sanders' flying activities. Who knew that it takes 11 minutes to fly from Fayetteville to Rogers?

While the common folk traveling on the ground struggle to get to work and school each day, it's comforting to know that the governor is using taxpayer money wisely. And let's not forget the legislators' plan to build a tunnel to the Capitol so they don't have to walk in the rain.

I sure hope the voters are happy with their choices in the last election.

DAVE DINGLER

North Little Rock

Must fix education

The teacher shortage is spiraling out of control, and it seems Ph.D. education guilds offer no leadership to fix the problem. Perhaps it is time to remove these folks from the decision-making process and switch control to new leaders.

The new leaders need to understand that not all educators wish to comply with state standards, Praxis testing or endless rules and fees for certification. They must admit that some great teachers simply don't wish to be "certified" and instead prefer the American way of freedom and liberty. The future must have flexibility, compassion and fairness absent from Ph.D. guilds. Give new teachers a 90-day probationary period and fix education.

NORMAN NORTH

Springdale

Zealotry on climate

Claims are made that hurricanes are becoming more intense and destructive because oceans are warmer. Apparently ignored are the hurricane-caused human deaths which ought to outrank all other losses when tallying damages. A National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) list of the top 10 deadliest U.S. hurricanes tells an entirely different story. The Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900 was No. 1, killing between 8,000 and 12,000 people. (The U.S. population in 1900 was about one-fourth what it is today.) The NOAA report also shows that six of the 10 deadliest U.S. hurricanes occurred more than 95 years ago, most of them in the 19th century. A Canadian deadly-hurricane list shows similar information. Canada has not suffered a top-10 deadly hurricane since 1954.

It seems the only thing in the climate realm in which intensity is likely to be nationally catastrophic is the intensity of the climate-change religion's zealotry. Evangelical preachers used to say, "We've got to get 'em lost before we can get 'em saved." Climate-change evangelists say, "We've got to get them drowned or fried before they will accept the government commands to exterminate several entire essential industries and hundreds of millions of people's ways of living."

To quote Heather Wilhelm, "Manufactured misery sells, and so, alas, does leftism."

GERALD HOLLAND

Bentonville

Divisive information

There is little to say about Arkansas' banning divisive information in its schools. The legislation underscores the principle that we white heterosexuals love equality as long as we're on top. Has anyone in Little Rock thought that without dissent and disagreement these great United States of America wouldn't exist?

Shame on the governor and our legislators. Heaven forbid open discussion takes place. Cowardice and selfishness seem to hold sway.

ARNOLD HOLTBERG

Hot Springs Village

Use of shadow, light

My compliments to Colin Murphey for the extraordinary photographs in Tuesday's paper, especially the one featured on the first page of the Arkansas section. His use of shadow and light shows a keen eye for composition. It was a treat to view all of them. Well done!

RUTHIE HOLLAND

Little Rock