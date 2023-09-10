LIVE! Music: Branjae plays the Riverfront; Shane Bailey Memorial on Sept. 15 in Fort Smith

Actress and singer-songwriter Branjae will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Riverfront Amphitheater in Fort Smith as part of the Levitt Amp Music Series. Next up is Voltaje and Fuego Cruzado on Sept. 23; and Dyer Davis with opener Chris & Lolly perform on Sept. 30. Concerts start at 6 p.m. with headliners at 7:30 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets and their dogs. Concessions, vendors, a food truck and children's activities will be available. More information at 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

RIVER VALLEY

The Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Society Regional Blues Challenge happens from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. Registration for the challenge closes today; contact Bob Marsh at 479-650-5413 to register. Winners have the opportunity to compete in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 16-20, 2024.

The 10th annual Shane Bailey Memorial Bash starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Performing music for the free event are Don Bailey & Friends, BridgeWater Band, The Cabbageheads, The Crumbs and Goodluck Slim. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Chris & Lolly will play for the after-party from 10 to 11 p.m.

Rehab with Dark Below happens at 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra performs live scores for silent films at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16; The Blackwood Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

357 and Glass Altar perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Gallowwalker, LEONA, Theody and Lost Cause play at 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Phantom Sam plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Barbaric Sovereignty, Dirrty Blu and 357 play at 8 p.m. Sept. 23; Stereo Blue plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; James Strong Band plays at 8 p.m Sept. 30 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Tab Benoit and Anthony Rosano and The Conqueroos perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 8; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Send your music news to mhooper@nwaonline.com or you can post your upcoming events on our Events Calendar at rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/calendar/.