Local notes

Eagle Scout

Joshua Morris, 16, of Alma recently attained the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scout Troop 45 of Van Buren. He is the son of Paul and JeriBeth Morris.

Joshua's Eagle Scout project was to build a gazebo for Pinecrest Church Camp in Ozone. It will be used for small group activities.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement within the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only 4% of Scouts earn this rank after a lengthy review process.

POW/MIA

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2952 Auxiliary will present a POW/MIA Missing Man table at 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at the All American Steakhouse, 3492 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

The table will be set up daily through Sept. 20. The Auxiliary wants to encourage the community to take a moment to honor those who never returned to their families. Information will be provided.

Mark and Laura Bazyk, owners of All American Steakhouse, have agreed to donate a percentage of their meal sales from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 to the VFW Post 2952 Auxiliary. These funds will go to continued assistance programs for veterans.

Information: cardieldorothyvfw@gmail.com.

WelcomeHealth

The Roy & Christine Sturgis Charitable Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee recently granted WelcomeHealth, Northwest Arkansas' Free Health Center, $10,000.

WelcomeHealth asked for support for its program to provide health and dental care to underserved families in Northwest Arkansas. Funds received from this grant will help cover the cost of 250 free medical and dental services for 50 low-income individuals who qualify for WelcomeHealth services.

Information: welcomehealthnwa.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas offers these upcoming classes and activities:

Mondays, Sept. 11 and 18 -- Hiking the Appalachian Trail With a Blind Man: Two retirees decide to hike the Appalachian Trail. One is blind. Share the story of this amazing journey with one of the hikers, OLLI Office, 10 to 11:30 a.m. $25 members/$40 nonmembers.

Sept.11 -- Take a Hike 101: Join OLLI director and hiking guide Josh Raney as he presents a preview of the fall hiking schedule and discusses the basic need for getting out and enjoying nature, OLLI Office, 1 to 3 p.m. $10/$25.

Sept. 12 -- Wit and Wisdom of Aging: Look at current research on what's good about aging, what's not, what we can change and what we can't, Butterfield Trail Village, 10 a.m.-noon. $25/$40.

Wednesdays, Sept.13 and Oct. 11 -- Exercise is Medicine: Join two professors of exercise science and learn how moderate exercise can improve the quality of your life, OLLI Office, 9 to 11 a.m. $25/$40.

Sept. 13 -- Buttoned Up: Getting Your Affairs in Order: If you haven't put together your final wishes or noted what to do with your finances or your house full of treasures, then expert organizer and humorist Jamie Novak will walk you through what you need to do, ZOOM, 3 to 5 p.m. $29/$44.

Sept. 14 -- The Butterfield National Trail in Northwest Arkansas: Join Marilyn Heifner, a member of the Butterfield National Historic Trail Association, and learn about the Butterfield Overland Mail route and see stations and trail segments remaining in Northwest Arkansas, location TBD, 9 a.m. to noon. $49/$64.

Fridays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29 -- The Life and Thought of Dietrich Bonhoeffer: Dietrich Bonhoeffer is known for his courageous resistance to the Nazis. He is also one of the most important theologians of the 20th century. Join Dr. Phil Butin, co-pastor of First United Presbyterian Church, as he presents the work of Bonhoeffer's social/moral realism, First Presbyterian Library, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. $29/$44.

Saturdays, Sept. 16 and 30 -- Beginner Mushroom Identification + Nature Walk: Myles Hartman, science educator and owner of Natural State Guides, will help you develop your mushroom identification skills in the classroom in Part 1. Class 2 heads outside for an identification nature walk, Drake Airfield. $45/$60.

To register for a class or for questions, call (479) 575-4545 or visit the OLLI website at olli@uark.edu/classes.

