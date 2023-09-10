NFL Week 1 capsules





Titans at Saints

Noon (CBS)

LINE Saints by 3

SERIES Titans lead 9-6-1

LAST MEETING Titans won 23-21 on Nov. 14, 2021

ON OFFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) TITANSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(13) 125.4RUSHING116.6 (19)

(30) 171.4PASSING217.2 (16)

(30) 296.8YARDS333.8 (19)

(28) 17.5POINTS19.4 (22)

ON DEFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) TITANSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(1) 76.9RUSHING130.5 (24)

(32) 274.8PASSING184.4 (2)

(23) 351.6YARDS314.8 (5)

(T13) 21.1POINTS20.3 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Derek Carr makes his regular-season debut for the Saints after 9 seasons with the Raiders. Carr has thrown for 35,222 yards and 217 TD in 142 career starts. ... The Titans revamped their offensive line, which features four new starters, including rookie first-round pick Peter Skoronski at left guard.

49ers at Steelers

Noon (Fox)

LINE 49ers by 2 1/2

SERIES 49ers lead 12-10

LAST MEETING 49ers won 24-20 on Sept. 22, 2019

ON OFFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) 49ERSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(8) 138.8RUSHING121.9 (16)

(13) 226.8PASSING200.6 (24)

(5) 365.6YARDS322.6 (23)

(6) 26.5POINTS18.1 (T26)

ON DEFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) 49ERSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(2) 77.7RUSHING108.1 (9)

(20) 222.9PASSING222.3 (19)

(1) 300.6YARDS330.4 (13)

(1) 16.3POINTS20.2 (T7)

WHAT TO WATCH The 49ers will start QB Brock Purdy, who injured his right elbow in the NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia. Purdy went 8-0 during the regular season to help San Francisco win the NFC West. ... The Steelers have won three consecutive season openers, including upsets of Buffalo in 2021 and Cincinnati a year ago.

Panthers at Falcons

Noon

LINE Falcons by 3 1/2

SERIES Falcons lead 35-21

LAST MEETING Panthers won 25-15 on Nov. 10

ON OFFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) PANTHERSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(10) 130.0RUSHING159.9 (3)

(29) 176.2PASSING158.8 (31)

(29) 306.2YARDS318.6 (24)

(20) 20.4POINTS21.5 (T15)

ON DEFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) PANTHERSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(18) 122.6RUSHING130.2 (23)

(22) 227.5PASSING231.9 (25)

(22) 350.2YARDS362.1 (27)

(19) 22.0POINTS22.7 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young will make his first start today for the Panthers. Top picks are a combined 3-13-1 in their debut as starters since 1970. ... Rookie RB Bijan Robinson faces a Carolina defense that switched to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Panthers were 23rd against the run a year ago.

Bengals at Browns

Noon

LINE Bengals by 1 1/2

SERIES Bengals lead 52-47

LAST MEETING Bengals won 23-10 on Dec. 11

ON OFFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) BENGALSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(29) 95.5RUSHING146.5 (6)

(5) 265.0PASSING202.6 (22)

(8) 360.5YARDS349.1 (14)

(7) 26.1POINTS21.2 (18)

ON DEFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) BENGALSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(7) 106.6RUSHING135.0 (25)

(23) 229.1PASSING196.2 (5)

(16) 335.7YARDS331.2 (14)

(T5) 20.1POINTS22.4 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH This is the 100th matchup between the Bengals and the Browns since 1970. The Browns have won 5 of the past 6 matchups. ... Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who agreed to a 5-year, $275 million contract extension Thursday, is expected to play despite missing most of training camp with a strained calf muscle.

Jaguars at Colts

Noon

LINE Jaguars by 4 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 27-17

LAST MEETING Colts won 34-27 on Oct. 16

ON OFFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) JAGUARSVS.COLTS (RK)

(14) 124.5RUSHING109.8 (23)

(10) 232.9PASSING201.9 (23)

(10) 357.4YARDS311.6 (27)

(10) 23.8POINTS17.0 (T30)

ON DEFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) JAGUARSVS.COLTS (RK)

(12) 114.8RUSHING124.1 (21)

(28) 238.5PASSING209.9 (11)

(24) 353.3YARDS334.0 (15)

(12) 20.6POINTS25.1 (T28)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jaguars won the AFC South last season and are coming off of their first playoff appearance since 2017, advancing to the AFC divisional round. ... Anthony Richardson will be the fourth rookie QB to start for the Colts since 1990, joining Jeff George (1990), Peyton Manning (1998) and Andrew Luck (2012).

Bucs at Vikings

Noon

LINE Vikings by 5 1/2

SERIES Vikings lead 33-23

LAST MEETING Buccaneers won 26-14 on Dec. 13, 2020

ON OFFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) BUCSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(32) 76.9RUSHING97.7 (T27)

(2) 269.8PASSING263.8 (6)

(15) 346.7YARDS361.5 (7)

(25) 18.4POINTS24.9 (8)

ON DEFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) BUCSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(15) 120.7RUSHING123.1 (20)

(9) 203.6PASSING265.6 (31)

(T9) 324.3YARDS388.7 (31)

(T13) 21.1POINTS25.1 (T28)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Baker Mayfield is with his fourth team in six seasons. Mayfield won the Buccaneers' QB job over Kyle Trask during training camp. ... The Vikings are 6-1 in home openers at U.S. Bank Stadium, losing only in 2020 when no fans were admitted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cardinals at Commanders

Noon

LINE Commanders by 7

SERIES Commanders lead series 76-47-2

LAST MEETING Cardinals won 30-15 on Sept. 20, 2020

ON OFFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) CARDSVS.WASH. (RK)

(22) 110.2RUSHING126.1 (12)

(18) 213.3PASSING204.2 (21)

(22) 323.5YARDS330.3 (20)

(21) 20.0POINTS18.9 (24)

ON DEFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) CARDSVS.WASH. (RK)

(14) 118.6RUSHING113.3 (11)

(24) 230.3PASSING191.3 (4)

(21) 348.9YARDS304.6 (3)

(31) 26.4POINTS20.2 (T7)

WHAT TO WATCH The Cardinals have not officially named a starting QB, but Joshua Dobbs is expected to start. ... Former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy begins his tenure with the Commanders in the same position today. Bieniemy's offense features second-year QB Sam Howell, who won his only start a year ago vs. Dallas.

Texans at Ravens

Noon

LINE Ravens by 10

SERIES Ravens lead 9-2

LAST MEETING Ravens won 33-16 on Sept. 20, 2020

ON OFFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) TEXANSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(31) 86.8RUSHING160.0 (2)

(25) 196.7PASSING178.8 (28)

(31) 283.5YARDS338.8 (16)

(T30) 17.0POINTS20.6 (19)

ON DEFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) TEXANSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(32) 170.2RUSHING92.1 (3)

(10) 209.3PASSING232.2 (26)

(30) 379.5YARDS324.3 (T9)

(27) 24.7POINTS18.5 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Former Ohio State standout C.J. Stroud will be the second rookie QB to start Week 1 for the Texans, joining David Carr in the team's first season in 2002. Stroud was selected second overall in the NFL Draft in April. ... The Ravens have won 6 of their past 7 openers and have outscored opponents 228-68.

Packers at Bears

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE Bears by 1 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 104-94-6

LAST MEETING Packers won 28-19 on Dec. 4

ON OFFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) PACKERSVS.BEARS (RK)

(15) 124.3RUSHING177.3 (1)

(17) 213.6PASSING130.5 (32)

(17) 337.9YARDS307.8 (28)

(14) 21.8POINTS19.2 (23)

ON DEFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) PACKERSVS.BEARS (RK)

(26) 139.5RUSHING157.3 (31)

(6) 197.0PASSING218.6 (17)

(17) 336.5YARDS375.9 (29)

(T17) 21.8POINTS27.2 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Jordan Love makes his first season-opening start for the Packers with the departure of Aaron Rodgers. Love has started 1 game in three years. ... The Bears, led by QB Justin Fields, rushed for a league-high 3,014 yards on the ground last season and became the fifth team ever with 3,000-plus rush yards in a single season.

Eagles at Patriots

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Eagles by 4

SERIES Eagles lead 7-6

LAST MEETING Patriots won 17-10 on Nov. 17, 2019

ON OFFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) EAGLESVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(5) 147.6RUSHING106.6 (24)

(9) 241.5PASSING208.0 (20)

(3) 389.1YARDS314.6 (26)

(3) 28.1POINTS21.4 (17)

ON DEFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) EAGLESVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(T16) 121.6RUSHING105.5 (6)

(1) 179.8PASSING216.5 (16)

(2) 301.5YARDS322.0 (8)

(T7) 20.2POINTS20.4 (T10)

WHAT TO WATCH After seven seasons with the Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott makes his Patriots debut today. Elliott rushed for 876 yards and 12 TD last season for Dallas. ... QB Jalen Hurts is coming off of his best season as a pro, recording a career-high 3,701 passing yards and 22 TD passes with 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing TD.

Raiders at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE Broncos by 3 1/2

SERIES Raiders lead 70-53-2

LAST MEETING Raiders won 22-16 on Nov. 20

ON OFFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) RAIDERSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(17) 121.1RUSHING113.8 (21)

(T11) 231.4PASSING211.3 (19)

(12) 352.5YARDS325.1 (21)

(12) 23.2POINTS16.9 (32)

ON DEFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) RAIDERSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(19) 122.8RUSHING109.8 (10)

(29) 242.9PASSING210.2 (12)

(28) 365.6YARDS320.0 (7)

(26) 24.6POINTS21.1 (T13)

WHAT TO WATCH The Raiders turn to Jimmy Garoppolo at QB. Garoppolo is 38-17 as a starter over the past 6 seasons, helping lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season. ... Sean Payton, who led the Saints in 2006-21, returns to the sideline today, looking to lead the Broncos to their first win over the Raiders since 2019.

Dolphins at Chargers

3:25 p.m.

LINE Chargers by 3

SERIES Dolphins lead 17-15

LAST MEETING Chargers won 23-17 on Dec. 11

ON OFFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(T25) 99.2RUSHING89.6 (30)

(4) 265.4PASSING269.6 (3)

(6) 364.5YARDS359.3 (9)

(11) 23.4POINTS23.0 (13)

ON DEFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(4) 103.0RUSHING145.8 (28)

(27) 234.8PASSING200.3 (7)

(18) 337.8YARDS346.1 (20)

(24) 23.5POINTS22.6 (T21)

WHAT TO WATCH LT Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) is out today. Armstead has been dealing with hip and leg injuries throughout training camp. Kendall Lamm is expected to start in place of Armstead. ... QB Justin Herbert ranked second in the NFL last season with 4,739 passing yards along with 25 TD passes.

Rams at Seahawks

3:25 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 4 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 27-22

LAST MEETING Seahawks won 19-16 in OT on Jan. 8

ON OFFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) RAMSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(T27) 97.7RUSHING120.1 (18)

(27) 182.8PASSING231.4 (T11)

(32) 280.5YARDS351.5 (13)

(T26) 18.1POINTS23.9 (9)

ON DEFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) RAMSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(13) 115.1RUSHING150.2 (30)(21) 226.0PASSING211.5 (13)

(19) 341.1YARDS361.7 (26)

(T21) 22.6POINTS23.6 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Matthew Stafford returns today for his first start after missing 8 games to various injuries. ... Geno Smith comes back for his second season as the Seahawks' starting QB. Smith had career highs in completions (399), passing yards (4,282) along with an NFC-best 30 TD passes.

Bills at Jets

7:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

LINE Bills by 2 1/2

SERIES Bills lead 67-57

LAST MEETING Bills won 20-12 on Dec. 11

ON OFFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) BILLSVS.JETS (RK)

(7) 139.5RUSHING99.2 (T25)

(7) 258.1PASSING219.0 (15)

(2) 397.6YARDS318.2 (25)

(2) 28.4POINTS17.4 (29)

ON DEFENSE (2022 STATS)

(RK) BILLSVS.JETS (RK)

(5) 104.6RUSHING121.6 (T16)

(15) 214.5PASSING189.4 (3)

(6) 319.1YARDS311.1 (4)

(2) 17.9POINTS18.6 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Bills S Damar Hamlin is expected to play for the first time since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field on Jan. 2 at Cincinnati. ... Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers makes his first start for the Jets. The QB looks to lead New York to its first Super Bowl title since the 1968 season.



