NLR police probe death at apartment

The North Little Rock Police Department responded at 2:16 p.m. Sunday to the Overbrook Apartments at 5901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. after receiving a call from a resident and are conducting a homicide investigation, according to a media release.

Upon their arrival, officers found a deceased adult female inside an apartment, the release stated.

Police said "visible trauma" was on the body, but they declined to release any additional information.

Detectives with the department were notified and responded to the scene to initiate a homicide investigation, police said. The scene was being processed Sunday afternoon for evidence and detectives were conducting interviews, according to the department.

The victim's name was not released as of early Sunday evening.