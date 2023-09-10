MOTOR SPORTS

Nemechek cruises

John Hunter Nemechek dominated the Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, denying second-place finisher Brandon Jones the win that would have gotten him into the playoffs and allowing Parker Kligerman to slide into the final spot. Sheldon Creed finished third, Kligerman was fourth and Austin Hill rounded out the top five. "I don't know if this makes us a favorite or not, but super proud of the whole No. 20 team," said Nemechek, who led 154 of 200 laps. "All the guys made the right adjustments all day. They brought a really fast hotrod." It has been a memorable few days for the 26-year-old Nemechek, who swept the first two stages before taking the checkered flag for the sixth time this season. Earlier in the week, Nemechek was announced as the next full-time driver of the No. 42 in the NASCAR Cup Series, teaming with Erik Jones at Legacy Motor Club. Daniel Hemric clinched his playoff spot on points simply by taking the green flag. Good thing he didn't need to do anything more, either, because his engine began popping early in the race and he finished 80 laps down.

Swede to start on pole

Sweden's Felix Rosenqvist will end his tenure with Arrow McLaren Racing by starting from the pole in the IndyCar Series season finale at Laguna Seca. Rosenqvist won his second pole of the season -- first since the Texas Motor Speedway oval in March -- with a lap at 1 minute, 06.6416 seconds on Saturday around the freshly paved permanent road course. Rosenqvist won the only two poles of the season for McLaren, which is still seeking its first win of the season from its three-driver lineup headed into today's finale. Rosenqvist announced earlier this week that he's moving to Meyer Shank Racing next season; McLaren said David Malukas will replace him next year.

SOCCER

U.S. wins in Berhalter's return

The United States won its first match in Gregg Berhalter's second term as coach, beating Uzbekistan 3-0 in an exhibition Saturday behind goals by Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi and Christian Pulisic. Weah put the U.S. ahead in the fourth minute, Pepi doubled the lead in second-half stoppage time and Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Berhalter first was hired after the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and led the Americans to the second round of last year's tournament, where they lost to the Netherlands 3-1. Weah put the U.S. ahead with his fifth goal in 32 international appearances. Weston McKennie stuck out a leg to acrobatically control a cross from Antonee Robinson, twisted while dribbling to avoid four defenders and dished wide to Weah. A son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah, Tim Weah beat goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov inside the far post with an angled right-foot shot from about 15 yards.

GOLF

Duke one shot off lead

Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) pulled to within one shot of the leaders, firing a 65 in Saturday's second round of the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis. Duke is at 11-under 131, one shot behind leaders Kevin Sutherland and Y.E. Yang, who both shot 66 on Saturday. Glen Day (Little Rock) posted a 70 on Saturday and is at 1-under 141. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) withdrew from the tournament.

Lee leads at Cincinnati

Two-time major champion Minjee Lee opened with three consecutive birdies, made up a six-shot deficit at the turn and posted a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati. Lee played bogey-free on a Kenwood Country Club course that was so firm that even some shots with wedge had a hard time staying on the greens. She leaned on her putter, closing out her round with a 12-foot par save. That gave her a two-shot lead over Charley Hull of England and Peiyun Chien of Taiwan, who rallied from a rough start to get back to even par for the day only to go long over the 18th green and miss a 5-foot par putt. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is tied for 15th after a 68 on Saturday. Lopez stands at 6-under 210. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) struggled and turned in a 79 on Saturday and is at 2-over 218.

McIlroy makes his move

Rory McIlroy birdied his last two holes to move into contention for a second Irish Open title as most of the players in front of him faltered in the third round on Saturday. McIlroy finished off a 6-under 66 with a short birdie putt on the 18th to push into third place, two shots behind leader Hurly Long of Germany. That's a better spot than he had expected, given that he started the day eight shots off the lead. Long needed a birdie on the last hole to restore a two-shot advantage over McIlroy after a 70 gave him a 13-under total of 203. Jordan Smith, who held a share of the overnight lead with Shubhankar Sharma, then also birdied the par-5 18th to move into second place, one shot behind Long.

BASEBALL

Severino out for season

Luis Severino was placed on the injured list Saturday and may have thrown his last pitch for the New York Yankees. After Saturday's 9-2 loss to Milwaukee, the Yankees said Severino has a high-grade left oblique strain and will miss the rest of the season. Severino left his start against Milwaukee in the fifth inning Friday night following a leadoff single to Brice Turang on a 92 mph fastball. After throwing his 70th pitch, Severino dropped his glove in front of the mound, doubled over in pain and walked around the mound. The 29-year-old was holding his left side near his oblique and was replaced by Jhony Brito after being checked out by an athletic trainer and Manager Aaron Boone. Eligible for free agency after this season, Severino is 4-8 with an 6.65 ERA, though he had been 2-0 in three starts entering Friday after going 0-4 with a 14.18 ERA in his previous four appearances.