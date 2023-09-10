Offensive troubles continue for ASU

JONESBORO -- In its home opener, Arkansas State University fell 37-3 to Memphis in front of an announced crowd of 18,724 at Centennial Bank Stadium on Saturday night.

The Red Wolves' offensive woes continued for the second straight week, as the Memphis defense applied pressure throughout the duration of the game.

"I would really like to thank our community for coming out," ASU Coach Butch Jones said. "Very disappointing that we didn't play the way we wanted to play. That's on me. That's my responsibility."

The Arkansas State defense got off to a strong start, forcing the Memphis offense into consecutive three-and-outs on its first two drives. The Red Wolves offense struggled with the speed of the Tigers' defense, despite having good starting field position several times in the first quarter.

"In order to be the team we want to be, you have to treat every play as though it has a life of its own," Jones said. "You play that play, then you move on to the next. We have too many guys right now that are not treating each play like a life of its own. They make a mistake, it's kind of snowballing on them a little bit."

Turnovers were another issue for Arkansas State, especially in the first half. A first quarter interception thrown by J.T. Shrout led to a Memphis score as Seth Morgan converted a field goal from 47 yards out, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead. On the next possession, the Red Wolves had a promising drive end in the red zone on a fumble from running back Brian Snead.

"When you turn the ball over four times, that is completely unacceptable," Jones said. "You're not going to win any football games doing that. I thought the fumble in the second quarter was catastrophic and we have to learn how to maintain momentum."

Following the fumble by Snead, Memphis went on a nine-play, 77-yard drive, but came away with no points as the Arkansas State defense came up with a third-down stop inside the red zone, and Morgan missed a 29-yard field goal.

But the Red Wolves could not take advantage of the stop, going three and out on the next possession.

Memphis went on another long drive when it got the ball back. This time the Tigers cashed in as quarterback Seth Henigan connected with Joseph Scates for a 4-yard touchdown.

Things started to unravel after that for Arkansas State. On the third play of the ensuing drive, Shrout threw another interception and Tigers defensive back D.J. Bell returned it 36 yards for a touchdown, extending the lead to 17-0.

Four minutes later, Henigan found a wide open Tauskie Dove, who took advantage of a broken coverage in the Arkansas State secondary and raced 52 yards for a touchdown. The score gave Memphis a 24-0 lead with 3:34 remaining in the first half.

The Red Wolves finally scored just before halftime, as Dominic Zvada capped off a 58-yard drive by connecting on a 34-yard field goal. Wide receiver Reagan Ealy collected four receptions for 26 yards during the possession, with three of the four catches going for first downs.

"With Reagan Ealy, I can't say enough about his performance," Jones said. "I thought he sparked us. When we went down and kicked the field goal right before half, he's the one who made all the plays. [He] made plays where maybe they were a little out of his catch radius, and he found a way to catch the ball. He competed and I really liked what I saw, and I really appreciate him."

Defensive lineman Jarra Anderson sacked Shrout on third down of the opening possession of the third quarter with the Red Wolves backed up against their own goal line. Shrout injured his ankle on the play and did not return for the remainder of the game.

The Tigers defense recorded three sacks and created four turnovers. Shrout and his replacement, freshman Jaxon Dailey, were under duress most of the game as Memphis consistently brought heavy pressure and got quality hits on the quarterbacks.

Memphis scored on its opening possession of the second half, on Henigan's 7-yard touchdown run to extend the Tigers lead to 31-3.

Dailey finished the game 9 of 15 for 63 yards, while Shrout was 12 for 25 passing for 79 yards and 2 interceptions.

"Going out there, it was a lot of excitement," Dailey said. "My teammates helped to calm me down. We were able to move the ball a little bit, we just got to finish the drives. At the end of the day, individual anything doesn't matter. The only stat that matters to me and should matter to this team is the loss that happened tonight."