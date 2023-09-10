Orioles keep streak alive; McCann belts two HRs

BOSTON -- Yenier Cano retired Enmanuel Valdez on a game-ending flyout that stranded the tying run on third as Boston's ninth-inning rally fell short, and the Baltimore Orioles hung on to beat the Red Sox 13-12 Saturday behind a pair of James McCann home runs for their seventh consecutive win.

Closing in on its first postseason berth in seven years, the Orioles opened leads of 7-2 in the fourth, 12-6 in the seventh and 13-9 in the ninth as Aaron Hicks and rookie Gunnar Henderson hit three-run home runs and Jordan Westburg had a home run.

Boston, which outhit the Orioles 23-14, closed in the ninth on Trevor Story's two-run, two-out double and Wilyer Abreu's RBI single before Cano hit a flyout to left that Austin Hays caught well in front of the Green Monster.

Baltimore (90-51) won for the 13th time in 16 games and became the first AL team to reach 90 wins, maintaining a four-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East. Shintaro Fujinami (7-8) pitched 1 2/3 innings.

Boston (72-70) dropped four games behind Toronto for the AL's last wild-card berth and also trails Texas.

In a game that started 1 hour, 32 minutes late because of rain, McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit a two-run home run in the fourth off Chris Sale (6-4) and a home run in the sixth against Zack Weiss, who gave up Westburg's home run on his next pitch.

Henderson's seventh-inning home run off Mauricio Lovera raised his season total to 24.

Fenway Park was filled with orange-clad Orioles fans, who haven't seen their club in the postseason since 2016 and have gone without an AL East title since 2014.

Justin Turner hit a two-run home run in the first off Jack Flaherty, who gave up 5 runs -- 4 earned -- and 8 hits in 3 1/3 innings. Flaherty is 1-2 in six starts since he was acquired from St. Louis for Baltimore's playoff pish.

BLUE JAYS 5, ROYALS 1 George Springer homered twice and drove in four runs, Kevin Gausman (11-8) struck out 10 over eight sharp innings and Toronto beat Kansas City.

RAYS 7, MARINERS 5 Yandy Diaz hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave Tampa Bay a victory over Seattle.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 1 Tarik Skubal (5-3) pitched five scoreless innings and Detroit beat Chicago. Matt Vierling homered and scored twice for the Tigers.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 4, REDS 3 Willson Contreras homered and drove in three runs as St. Louis defeated Cincinnati.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, CUBS 2 (10) Tommy Pham hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, and Arizona got its fourth consecutive win by beating Chicago.

PHILLIES 8, MARLINS 4 Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run home run and Brandon Marsh drove in three on a bases-clearing double to lead Philadelphia to a win over Miami.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 9, YANKEES 2 Tyrone Taylor hit a go-ahead home run as Christian Yelich's fill-in to start a three-run eighth inning that sparked Milwaukee after New York celebrated the 25th anniversary of its 1998 championship team.

TWINS 8, METS 4 Kyle Farmer went 3 for 4 with a pair of two-out RBI, Max Kepler hit a three-run triple and AL Central-leading Minnesota beat New York.