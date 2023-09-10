100 years ago

Sept. 10, 1923

BOONEVILLE -- Fire of unknown origin at midnight last night destroyed the big feed barn of Bentley Bros., who conduct a trading and sales business in horses. The building was estimated to be worth $2,000, and contained hay and other feeds worth $250. The local bucket brigade was called out by Night Watchman Taylor, who discovered the blaze, and by heroic efforts saved the Milton gin, about 100 feet away. The absence of any wind made controlling the fire easier, and possibly saved a damage of several thousand dollars.

50 years ago

Sept. 10, 1973

The Pulaski County Retail Liquor Dealers Association has contributed about $300 to a reward fund for information leading to the apprehension of the slayer of Curtis W. Braswell. Braswell, 47, of 1875 Chester Street, was shot to death May 19, as he walked from his car to the back door of his home. He was an assistant professor of biology at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and co-owner of Braswell Package Liquor Store at Wright Avenue and Marshall Street. Zachary Braswell, his brother, said Sunday that the fund had reached nearly $1,500.

25 years ago

Sept. 10, 1998

WASHINGTON -- Independent counsel Kenneth Starr delivered his long-awaited report to Congress on Wednesday and took the country closer to a presidential impeachment than at any time since Watergate. Two sets of the massive report -- with supporting material, they filled 36 bulging boxes -- arrived at the Capitol shortly after President Bill Clinton, in Florida, made his most remorseful apology to date for his affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Those were just the highlights of an extraordinary day at the end of an extraordinary seven-month investigation into whether Clinton engaged in an affair with Lewinsky and sought to cover it up. That investigation, a part of Starr's wide-ranging Whitewater investigation, has already led the president, in a nationally televised speech, to admit to the relationship, which he termed "wrong" and "not appropriate." Now the inquiry moves to the House of Representatives, which must determine whether the president's actions amount to an impeachable offense -- what the Constitution describes as "high crimes and misdemeanors."

10 years ago

Sept. 10, 2013

BENTON -- The Saline County Quorum Court officially declared Sheriff Bruce Pennington's position would be vacant Oct. 1 after accepting his retirement notice for that date Monday night, capping a whirlwind two weeks of on-again, off-again retirement decisions from the sheriff, who had been called on to resign after being convicted of alcohol-related misdemeanors last month. ... A judge fined the three-term sheriff $3,000 plus court costs and sentenced him to a year of unsupervised probation after he pleaded guilty to public intoxication and resisting arrest Aug. 26 -- charges filed after he became belligerent with officers outside a local bar and restaurant on June 29.