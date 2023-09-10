OTHERS SAY: Plastics!

Nine years ago, California banned grocery stores from giving out flimsy single-use plastic grocery bags, the first state to do so. And the law has been facing obstacles ever since.

Days after it passed in 2014, Senate Bill 270 was put on hold for two years while the plastic bag makers spent millions of dollars trying repeal it through a ballot referendum. They failed; California voters backed the ban.

And now it turns out that the ban had loopholes so wide you could drive a trash truck through them. For one, it turns out the reusable and "recyclable" heavier plastic bags that the law allowed grocers to provide for a fee of no less than 10 cents are not as recyclable or reusable as envisioned, an L.A. Times investigation found.

The law also left too many retail outlets off the hook, including farmers market stands, restaurants and other stores that were still free to distribute the thin single-use plastic bags. So perhaps it's no surprise that California's pioneering law is failing to deliver on its promise of slowing the flow of single-use plastic.

There's really only one acceptable option. It's time to double down and--finally--get rid of plastic bags.

We think this is the job for Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), who has been the Legislature's leading champion for reducing plastic waste in recent years and is also dismayed by the "woefully under-performing" bag ban. He is the author of SB 343 and the landmark SB 54--a law passed last year that will protect the state's environment by phasing out most unrecyclable plastic packaging, starting in 2028.

California was the first state to ban single-use plastic bags, but that law has proved to be less than adequate. New York's statewide single-use plastic bag ban, for example, is better, affecting many more retailers and not allowing the distribution of heavier plastic "recyclable" bags (though it too has had implementation problems since it became effective in 2020).

With nine years of hindsight, California can do better, too.