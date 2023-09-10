PROFILE | Karla Gray: Serving individuals with the greatest need her highest calling

Karla Gray, director of The Learning Center of Northwest Arkansas, poses for a portrait, Friday, August 25, 2023 at The Learning Center of Northwest Arkansas in Berryville. When Gray started with the school, it consisted of one building in Berryville. Now its expanded to eight locations of child care programs and adults with disabilities in Green Forest, Alpena, Harrison and most recently Jasper. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Ask Karla Gray just exactly how she and The Learning Center of North Arkansas got to be so successful, and she will automatically... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Karla Jo Edmonson Gray

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content