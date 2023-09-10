Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Aug. 14-18.

K-Mac Enterprises, Inc. to Boersma Austin, LLC, L3R, Circustrix Replat, $2,296,300.

Gary Lynn Smith; Rebecca Richards Smith; Rebecca And Gary Smith Joint Trust to Rhea Middleton, Ls1-2 B25, Parkview, $1,350,000.

Ned Dumas Garrett; Victoria Garrett to Graham Caughman Talley; Rachel Talley, 3901 N. Lookout St., Little Rock. Ls9-10 B2, Doyle Place Replat, $925,000.

Hartness Construction Company, Inc. to Matthew D. Gray, 216 Haywood Drive, Little Rock. L107 B136, Chenal Valley, $849,000.

Gail L. Marek to Sentry Building Group, LLC, 23 Trotter Lane, Little Rock. L59, Chenal Downs Phase II, $770,000.

Xiang Gao; Li Tong to Li Tong; Xiang Gao Family Trust, L15 B10, Chenal Valley, $750,000.

Jason Bright; Tiffany H. Bright to Moeezullah Beg, 111 Wellington Plantation Lane, Little Rock. L12 B18, The Villages of Wellington, $665,000.

6724 I-30, LLC to 6724 Interstate 30 Property Holdings, LLC, Tract 82, Little Rock Industrial District, $650,000.

Lindsay Vanessa Sowell; Suzanne Lindsay Bradshaw Revocable Trust to Benjamin Robles; Ixchel A. Meza, 35000 Kanis Road, Paron. Pt SW SE 20 & Pt NW NE 29-2N-15W, $649,000.

Tim Pinter; Tina Pinter; Tim And Tina Pinter Revocable Living Trust to Joe Denton; Kelli Denton, 4 Bridle Court, Little Rock. L111, Foxcroft, $625,000.

Paul Andrew Abraham; Cynthia Marie Abraham to Jason Ballard; Cherry Starling, L35 B18, Woodlands Edge $590,000.

Rock Town Manor, LLC to Fred Auger; Carol Auger, L2, The Gardens at Rockwater Village, $560,000.

Phillip Banks to Laura Moritz, 13 Sagamore Court, Maumelle. L69, Osage Hills Phase 5-8, $550,000.

Graham Talley; Rachel Talley to Tammi VanCleave; Jonathan VanCleave, 618 N. Monroe St., Little Rock. L12 B2, Oak Grove Square, $537,500.

Ericka E. Miller to Joseph Scott Ford; Kelsey Ford, 924 N. Polk St., Little Rock. L1 B14, Hollenberg, $535,000.

Craig Cox; Shyron R. Cox to Perry Fuller; Bethiney Fuller, 18500 Pleasant Shade Lane, Bigelow. Ls4 & 6, Pleasant Shade; Pt NE SE & Pt SE NE 6-3N-15W, $525,000.

BGRS, LLC to Darryl Johnson; April Stussy, 157 Caurel Circle, Little Rock. L5 B57, Chenal Valley, $500,000.

Christian Owen to Latasha Tolbert; Zemeria Newton; Rufus Newton, 2820 Mossy Creek Drive, Little Rock. L9 B6, Woodlands Edge, $499,000.

Eric Hatch; Diane Hatch to Randy K. Snyder; Annabelle Snyder, 9517 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood. L15 B9, Creekside, $490,000.

Robert T. Neel; Carol Jean Neel to Collin Cahill, L69, York Acres Section B, $475,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Mary Robin Casteel; Mary Robin Casteel Revocable Trust, L19 B4, Parkside at Wildwood Phase II, $447,000.

Benjamin Jackson; Ashley Jackson to Phillip Gore; Nicole Gore, 2920 N. Grant St., Little Rock. L11 B12, Park View, $435,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Monty Ray Hobbs; Patricia Ann Hobbs; Hobbs Living Trust, L19, Stonebrook Phase I, $434,700.

Derald Johnson; Holly Elizabeth Johnson to Mohammad Idris, 5003 Katillus Court, Little Rock. L3A1, Allen's Replat, $420,000.

E-Co Residential Builders, Inc. to Stephen Travis Robinson, I; Kahla Robinson, 73 Corniche Cove, Maumelle. L1708, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase 24B, $415,000.

Tammi VanCleave; Jonathan VanCleave to Justin Paul Holloway, Ls14-15 B12, Midland Hills, $415,000.

Joshua Craig Pangle to Alfred Zuniga; Mallory Kate Zuniga, 9722 N. Point Road, Roland. Pt SE SW 1 & Pt NE NW 12-2N-15W, $410,000.

Daniel Smith; Michael Halona to Timothy H. Beshears; Brittany Beshears, 8701 Headwater Drive, Sherwood. L9 B1, Creekside, $410,000.

Ronald Clayton; Ronald Richard Clayton; Sharon Clayton; Sharon Lee Moss Cain Clayton; Ronald And Sharon Clayton Revocable Trust to Chelsea Mariam Wakefield; Thomas E. Wakefield, 7 Pecos Lane, Little Rock. L9 B22, Pleasant Valley, $400,000.

Wanda X. Bilello; Leon M. Bilello to Carla L. Covington; The Carla L. Covington Trust, L58, Millers Glen, $380,000.

Michele F. Kitchell; Jade A. Kitchell to David T. Fletcher; Taylor A. Fletcher, 16100 Bureigh Court, Little Rock. L113, Lochridge Estates Phase 2, $370,500.

Daniel Scott Construction, LLC to Yancey Thornton Nichols, III; Ramika C. Nichols, 107 Riverstone Cove, Sherwood. L17 B4, Stonehill Phase VIII, $360,000.

Daniel Scott Construction, LLC to Huot Ly, 2315 E. Maryland Ave., Sherwood. L21 B4, Stonehill Phase 8, $355,000.

Bruce A. Thomasson; Carol A. Thomasson to Terry Dee Ann Losada-Bonet; Charles A. Bonet, 111 Beaulieu Court, Maumelle. L169, The Country Club of Arkansas, $341,000.

Curtis J. Quickel; Quickel Family Trust to Rebecca Raye Dobbs; Randall Bethel Graham; Second Zenona June Houston Revocable Living Trust, Ls1-2 B1, Woodcreek, $335,000.

Kurt Shemanske; Kylie Shemanske to Matthew Hunter Ferguson, 9324 Meadow Gardens Circle, Sherwood. L47, Millers Glen, $330,000.

Blake Griffis; Adrienne Griffis to Josh Phillips; Andrea Phillips, 8208 Louwanda Drive, Little Rock. L255, Leawood Heights 3rd, $325,000.

Kevin Santulli; Diane Kogut to Oghenero Omu; Justin Sharfenberg, 13619 Abinger Drive, Little Rock. L18, Hillsborough Phase I, $325,000.

Michael A. Bryson, Jr.; Monica G. Bryson to Chad Pittillo; Rebecca Pittillo, L8, The Porches at Rockwater Village, $324,000.

Lonie L. Horton; Grindley Joint Revocable Trust to Sanusi Investment, LLC, Pt SE 18-3N-11W, $299,750.

Latasha Rene Tolbert to Tum Bik; Aye Myint Thwe, 1704 Rainwood Cove Drive, Little Rock. L27, Rainwood Cove, $299,000.

Robert K. Tiu; Soon Ting to Asif Habib Ghulam Hussain, 16 Frankfort Court, Little Rock. L182, Capital Lakes Estates Phase 1B, $293,000.

Ian VanBergen; Lauren VanBergen to Willie Christopher, Jr.; Kristine Christopher, 7246 Gap Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L105 B1, Gap Creek, $292,000.

Westco, Inc. to Tre Blue; Malcolm Blue, Inc., Pt SW NW 27-3N-11W, $290,000.

Juan Carlos Caladez; Alicia Valadez to Jonathan Rowland, 16800 Davis Cup Lane, Little Rock. L778, The Hills Phase I- Otter Creek Community, $283,000.

Dillon Drabble; Madison Drabble to Mohammad Nazmul Hassan; Raiyan Chowdhury, 6 Cherry Leaf Cove, Little Rock. L24 B13, Cherry Creek, $282,500.

Pamela Anne Hildebrand to Amie Wilcox; Chacey Schoeppel, L9 B12, Pulaski Heights, $279,900.

Bo W. Kang to Darren E. Richard; Kelsey P. Crawford, 13015 Cherry Laurel Drive, Little Rock. L11R B13, Cherry Creek, $270,000.

Steven P. Aldridge; Ivie J. Aldridge to Amelia Kaptis; Logan Kaptis, 2 Timber Ridge Court, Little Rock. L1R B4, Timber Ridge Replat, $262,000.

Stephen D. Murphy to Bantu Amare; Yeshi Wamishe, L74, Westfield Phase I, $260,000.

Brian Dolanski to Minh Quang Diep; Man Jiang, 125 Carnelian Drive, Sherwood. L13 B6, Stonehill Phase I, $257,500.

Amdrew Grader to Brendan David Barnes, 12307 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock. L25, Pleasant Forest I, $252,000.

Erin E. Brockman to Patty J. Sheffield, 13812 Sweet Bay Drive, Little Rock. L15 B4, Parkway Place, $246,500.

Christopher Randolph; Estate of Betty L. Randolph (dec'd) to Rhonda McPherson, 1220 Kierre Loop, North Little Rock. L11 B3, Summerwood, $245,000.

Fredrick A. Nickerson, II; Chrystal S. Nickerson to James O. Lites, III; Cynthia G. Lites, 21 W. Pointe Drive, Maumelle. L197, West Pointe, $242,400,

Syed N. Hashim; Sharon A. Hashim to Mark A. Twyford; Holly A. Twyford, 109 Melville Drive, Maumelle. L14 B2, The Village of New Bedford, $242,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Amber Nicole Bradley, 106 IM Drive, Maumelle. L14, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $236,900.

Benjamin J. Baughman to Anitra N. Qualls, 2116 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville. L179, Base Meadows Phase 2, $230,000.

Matthew Semanek; Rachel Semanek to Jenny J. Cisneros; Mario H. Pacheco L6, Pleasant View, $230,000.

Christopher M. Bradford; Jessica R. Bradford to Jimmy Don Blevins, 2603 Austin Oaks Drive, Sherwood. L4, Hunter's Ridge, $230,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Tyler Maynard; Averi Maynard, 10512 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L72, White Oak Crossing, $229,000.

Christopher A. Cruse; Brittany Sharp Cruse; Brittany L. Sharp to Laura Rendon-Jimenez; Mario Ramirez, L11, Rolling Oaks Phase I of Phase II, $228,500.

Brianna Nicole Turner to Jacob Ryan Smith, 7209 Apache Road, Little Rock. L135, Briarwood, $224,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Raven Twyla Johnson, 122 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L56, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $221,325.

Mark A. Rogers; Laura W. Rogers to HBH Builders, Inc., 6518 Kenwood Road, Little Rock. L115, Cammack Woods, $215,000.

Fernando Green; Fernando L. Green; Ashton Skye Green to Scott Henderson, 708 Kierre Drive, North Little Rock. L44 B6, Green Hills, $212,000.

Theresa C. Hayes; Theresa C. Hayes Revocable Trust to Tyler Kent, 14 Holly Brook Cove, Maumelle. L90, Meadow Ridge, $210,000.

Eric Merriman to Amy Merriman, 310 Shadow View Drive, Little Rock. L32, Shadow Ridge, $210,000.

AR Filter Properties to Kevin Lee McMahan; Sandi Lee McMahan, L28 B27, Lakewood, $207,500.

Glenna M. Collett to Tommy Bourgeois; Linda Louis, 303 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. L15, Oates, $207,500.

Ahmad-Mohamad Sayaheen to Jacob Crawford Thompson; Kaile Thompson, L4RR & L5R, Vimy Ridge Estates, $207,000.

Joi R. Shelton to Ashonda Williams, 1004 Colonial Drive, Jacksonville. L7R, Collenwood Phase I, $206,000.

Sandra Theodore to Lloyd Do, L1, Field's B2 Resurvey, $202,500.

Christen Essary to Ethan Farris; McKenzie Barley, 3223 N. Poplar St., North Little Rock. Ls1-2 B36, Park Hill NLR, $202,000.

Stephen Rolland Curry; Mary Curry to Jordan Hearn; Brandon Hearn, 1916 Stagecoach Village, Little Rock. L17, Arbors at Stagecoach Village Phase 2, $200,000.

Judith A. Beale to Eddie Miller, Pt SE NW 30-3N-10W, $200,000.

MidArk Houses, LLC to Madison Land Development, LLC, Tract F, David Tract No. 2 Replat, $199,900.

Hope Federal Credit Union to Mohammed H. Matar, 6433 White Oak Way, North Little Rock. L221, Trammel Estates Phase II, $190,000.

Ryan Faulkner; Ariela Faulkner to Tiffany Rae Huffman, 15 Patty Lane, Sherwood. L11, George's Replat- Hankins, $185,000.

SFR3-080, LLC to James D Price; Florence D Price 7821 Depriest Rd, Mabelvale. L40, Kelli Manor $185,000 8/14/23

John K. Sowle; Frances T. Sowle (dec'd) to Robert And Rosemary Harris Revocable Trust, L9 B28, Indian Hills, $185,000.

Jay Thompson; Jennifer H. Thompson to REI Nation, LLC, L14, Kingspark, $185,000.

John T. Dudderar; Renee Dudderar to Axial, LLC; 15311 Main Street Trust; 13404 3rd St., Trust Ls10-12 B37, Town of Alexander, $185,000.

Patrick David Mathews; Kamri Mathews to Hannah G. Bailey, Apt. 79, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR 8, $177,400.

Isbell Land Sales, LLC to Robert Bailey, 1210 Kellogg Acres Road, Sherwood. L35 B8, Kellogg, $175,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Jose Batista Abikarram; Gretchen Schwarzmueller, 6020 Lyndell Drive, Little Rock. L37, Lyn-Dell Acres, $175,000.

Rober E. Apple, Jr.; Estate of Robin Apple (dec'd) to SKMM Enterprises, LLC, 61 Ophelia Drive, Maumelle. L28, Edgepark, $175,000.

Michelle Williams; Estate of Ola B. Williams-Castille (dec'd) to Lourdes Socorro Paz Reyes, 5512 Crescent Drive, North Little Rock. L6 B11, Bradford Place, $174,000.

Freida L. Duncan; Freida L. Living Trust to Lonie L. Horton L20, Stone Section B, $170,000.

Paula Keeling; Paula Manning; Gary Scott Manning to Jeffery Logan, 109 Galway St., North Little Rock. L5 B6, Valley View, $165,000.

Virginia O. Rice; Edward E. Rice (dec'd) to Gary Doyle Jones; Gwen Childs Jones, Unit 407 Bldg. 4, Timberidge HPR, $165,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Ruchika Joshi, 23 Brookview Drive, Little Rock. L12, Brookwood Plat No. 2. $162,500.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA to Jacqueline O. Wyant, 2624 Crouchwood Road, Little Rock. L32, Kingwood, $155,500.

Thomas Lessner; Kathleen Lessner to Jason Knowles, 724 North St., Apt. 67, Little Rock. Unit 67, Bldg. 724, The Cliffs HPR, $155,000.

Shelby Properties, LLC to Hannah Grace Westling; Jason Daniel Westling, 5805 Alta Vista Drive, North Little Rock. L10 B2, Alta Vista, $154,500.

CCP Investments, LLC to EG Moctezuma, LLC, 512 Mimi Lane, Little Rock. L15, Park Ruby, $151,110.

William Pepper; Maureen Pepper; Alan Pepper; Scott Pepper to Mahlon F. Markle, 700 E. Ninth St., Apt. 11A, Little Rock. Unit 11-A, Quapaw Tower HPR, $150,000.