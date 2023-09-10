Remember when Nixon flew to Fayetteville for The Big Shootout?

President Richard Nixon (center) arrives to watch the University of Arkansas vs. University of Texas football game on Dec. 6, 1969. Walking to the left of the president in the picture is Arkansas Gov. Win Rockefeller. On the far left is George H.W. Bush, who was a congressman from Texas at the time. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)



Remember when, Arkansas?

