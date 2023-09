Remember the Dagwood sandwich? The one at the Kopper Kettle Smokehouse is a delightful combination of corned beef and roast beef, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, and both mayo and spicy sweet mustard served on a round homemade roll. (Courtesy Photo/Kat Robinson)

Print Headline: Secrets For Success Piled High At Kopper Kettle Smokehouse

