State sports brief

by Steve Rogers | Today at 4:24 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas wins tournament title

Jill Gillen had 19 kills and 10 digs to lead No. 17 Arkansas to a 3-1 (25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16) win over Troy on Saturday to claim the championship of the University Plaza Invitational at Bowling Green, Ky.

The Razorbacks (7-2) also got 15 kills from middle blocker Sania Petties and Taylor Head chipped in with 11 kills.

Setter Hannah Hogue dished out a match-high 49 assists and served up five aces. Petties finished with seven blocks and Courtney Jackson had a match-high 17 digs.

Arkansas continues its road trip playing next weekend in the St. John's Invitational beginning against Buffalo on Friday.

