Tour de Bluff celebrates its 20th year

The warmth of the Saturday morning air in Pine Bluff did not threaten to reach 100 degrees but the downtown sky was blue, a perfect setting for the Tony Carruth Memorial Tour de Bluff to take its 20th anniversary ride.

Not long after 10 a.m., some experienced bikers were winding up their tour of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, cycling down Main Street ahead of even some motorcyclists who found themselves in the pack. Tour de Bluff courses ranged from 1 to 62 miles.

The event is organized every year by Novel T's owners Sandra and Kenneth Fisher and promotes a love for cycling in the city. It has been dedicated since 2017 to Carruth, a bike shop owner and Tour co-organizer, who along with his mother Billie, died in a house fire.

A rest station at the "Love" corner near the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas was dedicated to Louise Sullivan, an assistant to Mayor Shirley Washington who died last December.

"We realized that if people in Pine Bluff and surrounding areas had an opportunity to ride bikes and experience fun bicycle-related activities, they would enjoy themselves," the Fishers said in a list of talking points. "Tour de Bluff was created with that goal in mind."

Tour de Bluff has grown beyond its original one-day format. A Spoke-ghetti event was held Friday at the Main Library downtown with spaghetti and other food served, as well as saxophonist Damen Tolbert and the Platinum Hitz Band serving up notes in the air.

Washington led her Mayor's Mile on Saturday, while kids took advantage of bicycle safety lessons and games.

Gould Youth Ministries provided lunch for the youths, according to the Fishers.

"All of the modern cities around the globe have realized the importance of creating bicycle environments," the Fishers said. "Cycling is important of tourism, economics, transportation, recreation and quality-of-life. Pine Bluff is changing in a positive way and on the path for rapid growth. Mayor Shirley Washington and other Pine Bluff officials have seen the value of building and sustaining bicycle environments, and Tour de Bluff is part of that effort."