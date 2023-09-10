Utes come back, avoid upset at Baylor

WACO, Texas -- Utah has been using two quarterbacks while hopefully waiting each week for Cam Rising to get back from his injury in the Rose Bowl. One of them took over late Saturday to get the No. 12 Utes another victory.

"These two guys have held down the fort," Coach Kyle Whittingham said. "Nothing spectacular, but got the Ws both weeks against two good Power 5 teams."

Redshirt freshman quarterback Nate Johnson, given the chance in the fourth quarter take all the snaps, capped an 15-play, 88-yard drive with a 7-yard keeper for a touchdown with 1:59 left, then the Utes took their only lead on Jaylon Glover's 11-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds remaining to escape Baylor with a 20-13 win in a matchup of future Big 12 foes both missing their starting quarterbacks.

The Utes (2-0) started their winning drive at the Baylor 29-yard line after Cole Bishop's interception on a pass Sawyer Robertson threw under pressure.

They had tied the game at 13 on Johnson's touchdown run, capping off a drive where he had 20 yards rushing and completed 4 of 5 passes for 57 yards.

Johnson, who had several snaps along with Bryson Barnes before that, said he does his best to stay ready, "just step in, trust in the game plan, trust the calls, trust in our offense and trust in God. And he blessed us to come out with a win."

The game was scheduled eight years ago, and the first meeting of the teams wound up being a Big 12 preview. Utah, which has won the last two Pac-12 championship games and is hoping for even more in Whittingham's 19th season, is one of four teams from the picked-apart Pac-12 going to the Big 12 next year.

Baylor (0-2) had one more chance to tie the game, with one second left after Robertson's 47-yard pass to Hal Presley to the Utah 22-yard line. But the final pass into the end zone was incomplete.

Rising is still recovering from a torn ACL in the Rose Bowl eight months ago. The Utes starter each of the past two seasons was able to do everything in practice this week without any restrictions, but they stuck with Barnes and Johnson like in their season-opening 24-11 win over Florida. Barnes started again and was 6 of 19 passing for 71 yards.

"Cam is doing really well. It's just a matter of having complete confidence in the knee, and the medical staff saying we're going to turn him loose," Whittingham said, adding that could be next week but cautioning that he is still day-to-day.

Baylor, the Big 12 champion only two seasons ago, has lost six games in a row dating back to last season. When Coach Dave Aranda was asked if the Bears could recover from the skid, he said he believed so.

"That's kind of the path that's ahead of us," Aranda said. "We always kind of talk about you have to go down before you go up. You know, it's easier to talk about than to go through it. But that's where we're at."

Mississippi State transfer Robertson, who completed 12 of 28 passes for 218 yards and had two interceptions, had a 4-yard keeper with 3:23 left in the first half for Baylor's only touchdown. Aranda said he played through a rolled ankle in the second half.

Bears starter Blake Shapen is out at least another two weeks with an MCL strain he suffered in the second half of their 42-31 loss to Texas State last week when they were favored by nearly four touchdowns.

