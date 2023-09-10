Washington Regional nationally recognized for providing quality care for severe heart attacks

WRMC recognized for heart attack care

Washington Regional Medical Center has earned the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline Regional STEMI Achievement Award for its commitment to offering care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attacks. The award is earned by agencies that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date research-based guidelines as outlined by the association.

Yoga opens at Bluff Side Park

Madison County will soon see the opening of a yoga studio and event space at Bluff Side Park, southeast of Huntsville off of Arkansas 74 at 328 Madison 3050. The space, owned and operated by Azalea Toliver, will offer yoga and movement classes, special events, and the rental of the park for celebrations and gatherings. The grand opening of Bluff Side Park Studio is set for 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 30. Visit www.bluffsidepark.com for details.

