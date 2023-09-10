Sections
SHOP TILL YOU DROP

Women & Children First benefits from pop-up shop

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 3:07 a.m.
Wallace Smith and Sandra Storm Storment

Fashionistas and bargain seekers on Aug. 24 swarmed an empty storefront that was turned into a pop-up shop benefiting Women & Children First.

A preview party was held the night before the shop opened to the general public for a three-day shopping spree. In addition to clothes and shoes, the shop was filled with furniture, art and household accessories. The shop was located in the former Tuesday Morning store in the Riverdale Shopping Center.

Women & Children First operates a 24-hour domestic abuse crisis hotline as well as an emergency shelter for women and children fleeing violence. The organization provides food, clothing, linens and hygiene items at no cost.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal

Print Headline: Women & Children First benefits from pop-up shop

