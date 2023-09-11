A-State needs fixes after two big losses

Following its second consecutive blowout loss, the Arkansas State football team is searching for answers.

While the Red Wolves faced two stout opponents in now-No. 19 Oklahoma and Memphis to open the season, losing by a combined score of 110-3 has rattled the team and the fan base.

"When we don't put our best effort on the field with fundamentals and details and all those little things that go into winning football, that's where I have a hard time," Coach Butch Jones said. "That's why we have to be more determined than we ever have been. We have to fix our deficiencies in a hurry."

Quarterback Situation

Starting quarterback J.T. Shrout left the game in the third quarter after suffering a lower body injury after taking a sack. He never returned and freshman Jaxson Dailey finished the game at quarterback for the Red Wolves.

Jones did not have an update on the condition of Shrout following the game, but he did speak on the performance of Dailey, who finished 9 of 15 passing with 63 yards with no turnovers.

"I thought Jaxson did some good things," Jones said. "I thought he came in and he was poised, he was calm, I liked the way he conducted himself in the huddle.

"A couple throws that he would like to have back. That's the thing, it's the consistency and the performance. Everybody, play in and play out. I was very encouraged by Jaxson, I thought he did some good things. I thought he showed some poise. He knows where to go with the football, all those things."

Finding Playmakers

For the second week in a row, the Red Wolves offense failed to produce much in the way of big plays. In the game against Memphis, a couple of offensive players showed some promise.

Ja'Quez Cross rushed for 57 yards on nine carries, averaging over 6 yards per attempt. Wide receiver Reagan Ealy and tight end Emmanual Stevenson both had five receptions apiece in the game.

Having produced 230 total yards against Memphis, and just 208 yards against Oklahoma, the Red Wolves offense is still searching for ways to be productive and keep games close.

Defensive Focus

The Arkansas State defense put together a strong on Saturday night, holding the Tigers to just 11 yards and a pair of three-and-outs on the their first two possessions of the game.

Memphis held a 3-0 lead through the first quarter, but a pair of passing touchdowns and an interception return gave it a 24-0 lead late in the second before Arkansas State hit a field goal.

While fatigue may have been an issue for the Red Wolves as the game progressed, starting linebacker Melique Straker highlighted other issues that plagued the defense.

"We need to do a better job of finishing games," Straker said. "At times the defense played well, but at the end of the day, our goal is not to allow any points on the board. We need to pick up the urgency. Focus is the main thing."

Preparing for Stony Brook

The Red Wolves' schedule lightens up in Week 3, with FCS opponent Stony Brook -- which also started the season 0-2 with losses to Delaware (37-13) and Rhode Island (35-14) -- heading to Jonesboro.

Jones was happy with the turnout from the fans against Memphis, and he hopes for a similar showing when the Seawolves come to town next week.

"We are going to need everyone to come back out next Saturday night," he said. "A lot of times when you're making great strides, the hardest thing moving forward is getting over that last hurdle. We're still learning as a football team how to win, and that's the most difficult thing to do."