ASC sets auditions for ‘Diary of Anne Frank’

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is looking for children and adult performers to kick off the 2024 theater season with an adaptation of "The Diary of Anne Frank."

In-person auditions for the drama are set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and Sept. 21 at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St. Auditioners may show up at any time during those hours and can register at asc701.org/auditions. Performances are Jan. 26-28 and performers must be available for all shows, according to a news release.

"The Diary of Anne Frank" was written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and adapted by Wendy Kesselman. Rehearsals will begin in late September.

ASC will cast up to 13 performers for the production. Anyone over the age of 11 is invited to audition for any role.

"The play follows lively and curious Anne Frank's thoughts and actions as she and her family hide away from the Nazis during the Holocaust. By her side is her quiet, modest older sister Margot Frank, her practical father Otto Frank, and her reserved mother Edith Frank. The Frank family is joined in hiding with the van Daan family, as they all try to co-exist while tucked away in a concealed storage attic," according to a synopsis.

The production also includes the roles of the quiet, teenage son Peter van Daan; Mr. van Daan, the critical patriarch of the family; a vain, materialistic Mrs. van Daan, known for her apt to cause conflict; a dentist, Mr. Dussel; Mr. Frank's secretary Miep Gies; Mr. Kraler, a kind businessman; and several cruel Nazi officers, according to the release.

"In this most recent adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination," according to the release.

"The Diary of Anne Frank captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence while hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic with seven other people -- their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief. Each day of these two dark years, Anne's voice shines through: 'When I write I shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I want to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I've never met. I want to go on living even after my death'," according to the synopsis.

This adaptation is for a new generation.

The show is directed by Kayla Earnest, who most recently co-directed "Charlotte's Web" in spring 2023, and directed "The Miracle Worker" and "Mirror Mirror on the Wall: A Fractured Fairytale" in 2021.

"I was a child myself when I first started participating in ASC's theater program," said Earnest. "When I first started, I barely spoke above a whisper because I was so shy. Theater, my mentors, and the friends I made along the way helped me find my voice. I would like to give even a fraction of that love and support back to the kids who spend their time at ASC now."

"Listening to young people is so important," Earnest said. "Children have so many interesting things to say, but we don't always take the time to listen. Often when we think of Anne Frank, we think of her tragic fate, but she was so much more than that! Anne was a spunky, loud, opinionated teenager who experienced a lot of the same thoughts and feelings that today's teenagers experience. I think bringing her to life onstage will help our audience to remember that."

"The Diary of Anne Frank" will be the first production of the 2024 theater season, and will take place on the stage of the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater.

ASC will offer a limited number of school performances. To book a school show, people may contact Lindsey Collins, ASC's theater programs manager, at lcollins@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375. Those interested in volunteering on the crew are also encouraged to contact Collins.