Atlanta first team to nail down postseason berth

ATLANTA -- Having become the first team to clinch a playoff berth, the Atlanta Braves looked ahead toward larger aims.

"I wanted to congratulate the guys, but our No. 1 goal coming out of spring training is to win the division," Manager Brian Snitker said after the Braves rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Sunday.

Matt Olson went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI.

"It's exciting to be a part of this team. It is going to be a fun end of the season," rookie starter Allan Winans said.

Atlanta leads the second-place Phillies by 15 games in the NL East heading into a a four-game series starting Monday in Philadelphia. If the Braves win three of the four, they would assure their sixth consecutive division title.

"It will be a tough four games in three days," Snitker said. "Their lineup is every bit as tough as ours."

By clinching after 142 games, the Braves tied the 1975 Cincinnati Reds for the sixth-fewest games to clinch a postseason berth in a 162-game season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The 1998 Yankees set the record by clinching after 135 games.

Atlanta (93-49) reached the postseason for the sixth consecutive year, the second-longest streak in franchise history. The Braves won 11 consecutive NL East titles from 1995-2005.

Brad Hand (4-1) won in relief of Winans, who allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

CUBS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Christopher Morel, Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson each hit a home run in the third inning, and Chicago snapped a three-game skid with a victory over Arizona.

DODGERS 7, NATIONALS 3 James Outman homered and Los Angeles moved closer to another division title with a victory over Washington.

GIANTS 6, ROCKIES 3 Mitch Haniger, Joc Pederson and Thairo Estrada all hit home runs as San Francisco defeated Colorado.

MARLINS 5, PHILLIES 4 Bryan De La Cruz hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and Miami, held hitless until the seventh, rallied past Philadelphia.

REDS 7, CARDINALS 1 Hunter Greene (4-6) allowed one hit in six innings, Joey Votto homered on his 40th birthday and Cincinnati stopped a three-game losing streak by beating St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 2, GUARDIANS 1 Kenny Rosenberg gave up one run over five innings to earn his first career win as Los Angeles held off Cleveland.

BLUE JAYS 5, ROYALS 2 Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning and Toronto took advantage of three consecutive wild pitches by Cole Ragans to complete a three-game sweep of Kansas City.

RANGERS 9, ATHETICS 4 Marcus Semien homered twice among his four hits, Corey Seager went deep for the 30th time this season and Texas won consecutive games for the first time in September by beating Oakland.

RAYS 6, MARINERS 3 Zach Eflin (14-8) tied for the AL wins lead as Tampa Bay took three of four. The Rays have a 7 1/2-game lead over Toronto for the top AL wild card, while Seattle trails AL West-leading Houston by 2 1/2 games.

RED SOX 7, ORIOLES 3 Triston Casas hit a three-run home run off Cole Irvin as Boston averted a three-game sweep with a rain-delayed victory that halted Baltimore's seven-game winning streak.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 2 Sawyer Gipson-Long won his major league debut and Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run double in a three-run third inning as Detroit beat Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 12, PADRES 2 Kyle Tucker hit two RBI triples in an eight-run sixth inning as Houston routed San Diego.

METS 2, TWINS 0 DJ Stewart hit a two-run double in the ninth inning and New York overcame a career-high 14 strikeouts by Minnesota starter Pablo Lopez to avoid a three-game sweep.

YANKEES 4, BREWERS 3 (13) Milwaukee rookie right fielder Sal Frelick preserved a no-hit bid with a leaping catch at the wall of Anthony Volpe's drive in the 10th inning to keep the game scoreless, but New York rallied when Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run home run in the 12th off Andrew Chafin and Kyle Higashioka hit a winning double in the 13th against Hoby Milner (2-1).

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper waves a flag after victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)



Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna celebrate after victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)



Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias reacts after final out against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

