Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 31-Sept. 6 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Aug. 31
Keith Allan Edgeworth, 61, and Gina Leah Bokker, 43, both of Rogers
Matthew Mark Lea, 27, and Kaitlyn O'Neal, 26, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Tristan Michael Selby, 20, and Charlene Nicole Geer, 22, both of Bentonville
Joseph David Sewell, 23, and Katherine Elizabeth Jones, 22, both of Bryan, Texas
Eli Brennan Turner, 24, Watts, Okla., and Krista Sara Hunt, 22, Bentonville
Dylan Hunter Whitford, 24, and Lesa LeRae Swanson, 28, both of Pea Ridge
Sept. 1
Justin Shane Bookout, 51, and Carol Ann Henriksen, 49, both of Rogers
Ryan Fu Bradley, 33, and Joanna Villalobos, 29, both of Lowell
Dalles Keoni Carr, 26, and Allyson Kate Stock, 26, both of Siloam Spring
Steven Gregory Greathouse, 29, and Kensley Ray Jennings, 33, both of Rogers
Okemute Samuel Idonor, 26, and Tyra J'mae Brown, 29, both of Little Rock
Russell Lee Johnson, 29, and Kristen Michelle Harris, 27, both of Bella Vista
Deven Thomas Keech, 22, and Vanessa Marie Ledeker, 21, both of Summers
Hunter Logan Kellum, 28, Rogers, and Jessica Lynn Kjellberg, 26, Bentonville
Michael Aaron Lisenbee, 42, and Jessica Lauren Hester 36, both of Bella Vista
Johnathan Thomas Martin, 21, and Stevie Nicole Moore, 21, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Carlos Wilfredo Mata, 40, and Shaina Cardona, 31, both of Rogers
Logan James Mills, 21, and Lillie Diane Howard, 21, both of Garfield
Gavin Hunter Monroe, 21, and Katlyn Dawn Test, 26, both of Rogers
Ashton Taylor Morey, 32, and Jenny Reyann Flowers, 29, both of Bentonville
Tanner Gene Orten, 36, and Sloane Mercedes McPherson, 33, both of Bentonville
Justin Lee Pattyson, 38, and Chelsea Lynn Darnell, 29, both of Rogers
Christopher Kenneth Petersen, 60, Rogers, and Dawn Lesley Stephens, 43, Lowell
Charles James Porter, 62, and Connie Sue Hunter, 59, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Kennan Don Taylor, 27, Kingston, and Callie Hope McReynolds, 24, Elkins
Cole Douglas Webb, 22, and Mary Frances Gutilla, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Cole Bradley Yake, 24, and Tori Sheridan Knight, 29, both of Bentonville
Jacob Paul Yankovich. 29, Lowell, and Kristina Meredith Distler, 32, Springdale
Devan Alexander York, 27, and Ileena Baeya Lillianna Arnett, 26, both of Caldwell, Kan.
Sept. 5
Tomas Francisco Barahona, 43, and Jeizzy Isabel Pascual Melgar, 23, both of Rogers AR 23
Leo Lopice Brown, 68, and Diane Deadrea Goodman, 68, both of Bentonville AR 68
Kapone Vashon K. Carter, 30, and Emmarie Leeanne Vaughn, 22, both of Bentonville AR 22
Alan Escalona Garcia, 25, and Georgina Guadalupe Balbuena, 24, both of Lowell AR 24
Christopher Lane Gerrald, 26, and Katherine Elizabeth Keilman, 26, both of Bentonville AR 26
Stephen Dale Haggard, 63, Bella Vista, and Sherrie Angeline Fowler, 61, Miami, Okla.
Ben Ivan Maifeld, 20, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Hailey Marie Bass, 19, La Grange, Texas
Bryce Allen Moore, 28, and Ashley Brooke Stufflebean, 24, both of Centerton AR 24
Reilly Deaun Rowlett, 28, Tulsa, Okla., and Marene Goosen, 27, Diamondhead, Miss.
Sept. 6
Ethan Joel Allen, 22, Gentry, and Ella Claire Miller, 24, Fayetteville
Tate Jacob Christensen, 20, Pea Ridge, and Olivia Lynn Fordham, 18, Bella Vista
Timothy Alexander Fernandez, 25, Centerton, and Elizabeth Michelle Gwatney, 28, Springdale
Lawrence Elisha Holland, 37, and Hannah Grace Smith, 32, both of Gentry
Aiden Stone James, 22, Claremore, Okla., and Lauren Love Messenger, 22, Republic, Mo.
Davis Owen James, 33, Marion, Ill., and Kayla Elizabeth Hancock, 30, Murray, Ky.
Richard Daniel Jenkins, 37, and Pamala Lynn Bonnell, 31, both of Centerton
Donald Mark McManus, 55, and Pamela Jo Simmons, 59, both of Rogers
Vernon Jay Mullett, 25, Magazine, and Kristina H Mast, 22, Decatur
Steve Mcclellan Murray, 44, and Corinthia Anne Greene, 43, both of Pea Ridge
Evan Christopher Natale, 25, and Amanda Anne Symmonds Varner, 25, both of Lowell
Lance Coty Rogers, 51, and Magan Marie Herrin, 40, both of Lowell
Jason McNeil Zumwalt, 49, and Angela Rosalyn McGrew, 42, both of Bentonville