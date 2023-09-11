Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 31-Sept. 6 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 31

Keith Allan Edgeworth, 61, and Gina Leah Bokker, 43, both of Rogers

Matthew Mark Lea, 27, and Kaitlyn O'Neal, 26, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Tristan Michael Selby, 20, and Charlene Nicole Geer, 22, both of Bentonville

Joseph David Sewell, 23, and Katherine Elizabeth Jones, 22, both of Bryan, Texas

Eli Brennan Turner, 24, Watts, Okla., and Krista Sara Hunt, 22, Bentonville

Dylan Hunter Whitford, 24, and Lesa LeRae Swanson, 28, both of Pea Ridge

Sept. 1

Justin Shane Bookout, 51, and Carol Ann Henriksen, 49, both of Rogers

Ryan Fu Bradley, 33, and Joanna Villalobos, 29, both of Lowell

Dalles Keoni Carr, 26, and Allyson Kate Stock, 26, both of Siloam Spring

Steven Gregory Greathouse, 29, and Kensley Ray Jennings, 33, both of Rogers

Okemute Samuel Idonor, 26, and Tyra J'mae Brown, 29, both of Little Rock

Russell Lee Johnson, 29, and Kristen Michelle Harris, 27, both of Bella Vista

Deven Thomas Keech, 22, and Vanessa Marie Ledeker, 21, both of Summers

Hunter Logan Kellum, 28, Rogers, and Jessica Lynn Kjellberg, 26, Bentonville

Michael Aaron Lisenbee, 42, and Jessica Lauren Hester 36, both of Bella Vista

Johnathan Thomas Martin, 21, and Stevie Nicole Moore, 21, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Carlos Wilfredo Mata, 40, and Shaina Cardona, 31, both of Rogers

Logan James Mills, 21, and Lillie Diane Howard, 21, both of Garfield

Gavin Hunter Monroe, 21, and Katlyn Dawn Test, 26, both of Rogers

Ashton Taylor Morey, 32, and Jenny Reyann Flowers, 29, both of Bentonville

Tanner Gene Orten, 36, and Sloane Mercedes McPherson, 33, both of Bentonville

Justin Lee Pattyson, 38, and Chelsea Lynn Darnell, 29, both of Rogers

Christopher Kenneth Petersen, 60, Rogers, and Dawn Lesley Stephens, 43, Lowell

Charles James Porter, 62, and Connie Sue Hunter, 59, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Kennan Don Taylor, 27, Kingston, and Callie Hope McReynolds, 24, Elkins

Cole Douglas Webb, 22, and Mary Frances Gutilla, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Cole Bradley Yake, 24, and Tori Sheridan Knight, 29, both of Bentonville

Jacob Paul Yankovich. 29, Lowell, and Kristina Meredith Distler, 32, Springdale

Devan Alexander York, 27, and Ileena Baeya Lillianna Arnett, 26, both of Caldwell, Kan.

Sept. 5

Tomas Francisco Barahona, 43, and Jeizzy Isabel Pascual Melgar, 23, both of Rogers AR 23

Leo Lopice Brown, 68, and Diane Deadrea Goodman, 68, both of Bentonville AR 68

Kapone Vashon K. Carter, 30, and Emmarie Leeanne Vaughn, 22, both of Bentonville AR 22

Alan Escalona Garcia, 25, and Georgina Guadalupe Balbuena, 24, both of Lowell AR 24

Christopher Lane Gerrald, 26, and Katherine Elizabeth Keilman, 26, both of Bentonville AR 26

Stephen Dale Haggard, 63, Bella Vista, and Sherrie Angeline Fowler, 61, Miami, Okla.

Ben Ivan Maifeld, 20, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Hailey Marie Bass, 19, La Grange, Texas

Bryce Allen Moore, 28, and Ashley Brooke Stufflebean, 24, both of Centerton AR 24

Reilly Deaun Rowlett, 28, Tulsa, Okla., and Marene Goosen, 27, Diamondhead, Miss.

Sept. 6

Ethan Joel Allen, 22, Gentry, and Ella Claire Miller, 24, Fayetteville

Tate Jacob Christensen, 20, Pea Ridge, and Olivia Lynn Fordham, 18, Bella Vista

Timothy Alexander Fernandez, 25, Centerton, and Elizabeth Michelle Gwatney, 28, Springdale

Lawrence Elisha Holland, 37, and Hannah Grace Smith, 32, both of Gentry

Aiden Stone James, 22, Claremore, Okla., and Lauren Love Messenger, 22, Republic, Mo.

Davis Owen James, 33, Marion, Ill., and Kayla Elizabeth Hancock, 30, Murray, Ky.

Richard Daniel Jenkins, 37, and Pamala Lynn Bonnell, 31, both of Centerton

Donald Mark McManus, 55, and Pamela Jo Simmons, 59, both of Rogers

Vernon Jay Mullett, 25, Magazine, and Kristina H Mast, 22, Decatur

Steve Mcclellan Murray, 44, and Corinthia Anne Greene, 43, both of Pea Ridge

Evan Christopher Natale, 25, and Amanda Anne Symmonds Varner, 25, both of Lowell

Lance Coty Rogers, 51, and Magan Marie Herrin, 40, both of Lowell

Jason McNeil Zumwalt, 49, and Angela Rosalyn McGrew, 42, both of Bentonville