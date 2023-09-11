COLUMNIST: FEMA money is for disaster-striken Americans, not those here illegally

Federal spending is hard enough to keep track of in the best of times, but the Biden administration is highly adept at hiding how it funds the open-borders agenda.

In a cynical budget negotiation tactic, the White House is trying to push through a $40 billion "supplemental" funding bill that holds bailout money for FEMA hostage to sending billions more to Ukraine with insufficient accountability.

If the White House tactic works and Congress coughs up enough aid to Ukraine that rescue money for FEMA can get through, hundreds of millions of that funding won't go to disaster-afflicted Americans, but to providing housing, food, health care and transportation for illegal immigrants through grants to activist NGOs and "sanctuary" cities.

Even though FEMA grants are meant to help taxpaying Americans prepare for and cope with hurricanes, fires and floods, the Biden administration has used these same funds to pay activist NGOs to settle migrants illegally in the United States. FEMA's major disaster relief and flood insurance programs are already in debt and need to be refilled each year. The White House's supplemental request uses that as a smokescreen to slip in grant money for their open-border operation.

FEMA's Emergency Food and Shelter Program is being siphoned for over $332 million "to assist communities receiving noncitizens released from custody," which means housing migrants here illegally at the border, then transporting them to places like New York City.

New York has been promised $104 million from this pot, though at a burn rate of $8 million a day, it won't last long. Big-city mayors gripe about a few buses sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, but the main train delivering migrants to their sidewalks is driven by DHS, using FEMA money.

This means that having created a giant magnet for illegal immigration, the Biden administration wants to continue to burn your tax dollars to sustain hundreds of thousands of people who entered the U.S. illegally, for an indefinite period. To be clear, not only did these people have no right to enter the country, but they stand little chance of getting asylum even after a due process lasting many years.

Naturally, Biden faces resistance in Congress.

In a recent hearing before Congress, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell tried to "clarify for the record that FEMA is not an immigration agency." Yet she also proclaimed her support for Biden's Southwest Border Contingency Fund, which would channel money to FEMA to spend on services to immigrants here illegally.

But as a firefighter for two decades, Criswell surely knows which arsonist set the dumpster fire on the border that her agency's cash-hose is now being pointed at.

Simon Hankinson is a senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation.