Consensus 4-star Jalen Shelley commits to Musselman

FAYETTEVILLE — Jalen Shelley, a 4-star prospect in the class of 2024, committed to Arkansas on Monday.

He took an official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

“I enjoyed it. I had fun,” Shelley said of his visit. “Getting back with the coaches and bonding with them, getting closer and getting to know them a little bit better, that was the best part about it.”

Shelley, 6-9 and 185 pounds, of Link Academy in Branson, Mo., narrowed his list of schools to eight — Arkansas, Ohio State, Colorado, Louisville, Marquette, LSU, Houston and Texas A&M — before choosing the Razorbacks.

ESPN rates him the No. 14 small forward and No. 43 overall prospect in the nation in his class. He is the Arkansas' pledge in the 2024 class.

He was recruited by coach Eric Musselman, assistants Anthony Ruta and Keith Smart, recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer Jr. and assistant director of recruiting and scouting Blake Wetherington.

He had other scholarship offers from Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, TCU and Kansas State.

Shelley made an unofficial visit to Arkansas for last year’s home football game against Missouri State when his brother Jason was the starting quarterback for the visiting Bears.

He averaged 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field and 30% from the three-point line for Houston Hoops in May on the Nike EYBL circuit.

He spoke about the best part of the trip.

“Definitely the photo shoot, I had fun taking pictures with Coach Muss,” Shelley said.