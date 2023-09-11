Conway police identify suspect in Sunday shooting at grocery store

The Conway Police Department is seeking help in locating a suspect connected to a Sunday evening shooting that put one person in the hospital.

Police identified Camryn Smith, 17, as a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting that occurred at the Kroger located at 855 Salem Rd.

Smith is believed to be traveling in a 2012 silver Chevy Malibu with Arkansas license plate number AJE97I.

Conway police said the shooting to be an isolated incident.

According to the social media post, a 23-year-old male victim involved remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call (501) 450-6120 and to select option 2.

12:10 p.m. | Conway police investigating shooting that injured on person:

