Conway police investigating shooting that injured on person

The Conway Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person, the department said Sunday evening.

Officers responded to 855 Salem Road on a report of a “shooting incident,” the department said on Facebook just before 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A Kroger Marketplace lists its address online as 855 Salem Road in Conway.

One victim had to be taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries, the post said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

According to the post, the Police Department believe this to be an isolated incident.