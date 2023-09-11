County judge amends complaint against JPs

An amended complaint for declaratory judgment was filed last week in Jefferson County Circuit Court by Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson against all 13 Quorum Court members.

According to the complaint, since January, the Quorum Court has been operating in violation of Arkansas state law and the Jefferson County Quorum Court did not determine its rules of procedure at the first regular meeting as noted in Arkansas Code 14-14-904.

According to the complaint, the Quorum Court instead decided to continue operating under the 2021 procedural ordinances enacted by the preceding Quorum Court but the 2021 procedural ordinance expired at the end of 2022.

The complaint continues by stating that the Quorum Court has not been able to effectively transact the business of Jefferson County.

According to the complaint, included at the next regularly scheduled February meeting of the Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace Lloyd Franklin Jr. improperly attempted to amend the meeting agenda to bring the proposed ordinance to a vote.

That meeting was adjourned before the Quorum Court considered the proposed ordinance. At the regularly scheduled March 2023 Quorum Court meeting, no procedural ordinance was passed.

At the regularly scheduled April 2023 Quorum Court meeting, members considered an ordinance establishing and adopting procedures for the Jefferson County Quorum Court at all regular and special meetings for 2023 and 2024.

This proposed ordinance had been properly passed out of the Human Resources Committee and properly placed before the Quorum Court for a vote, according to the complaint.

With minor changes, the proposed ordinance mirrored the ordinance that had controlled procedure for past quorum courts, but a number of justices of the peace opposed the ordinance.

Before a vote could occur on the proposed ordinance, Franklin again attempted to improperly substitute the procedural ordinance, according to the complaint.

The complaint goes on to read that "despite Franklin's efforts to derail the vote, the vote occurred." But that vote failed. So as of April 2023, the Quorum Court still had not passed the statutorily mandated ordinance outlining the Quorum Court's procedures.

In May 2023, the Human Resources Committee met to consider two procedural ordinances. One was a three-page policy and procedure ordinance, ("HR Committee Ordinance) and the other was the proposed ordinance. The HR committee ordinance passed out of committee. The proposed ordinance failed in committee because it was said to be riddled with errors and went beyond procedural prescriptions.

The complaint says the discord of the Quorum Court continued at the May 2023 meeting. The Quorum Court voted on the HR Committee Ordinance. It did not receive a majority vote of the justices of the peace.

At the June 2023 regular meeting of the Quorum Court, a justice of the peace informed the Quorum Court that the failure to pass a procedural ordinance risked Jefferson County losing a major business that it desperately needed.

The Quorum Court then voted on the HR Committee Ordinance, which contained the same language as the ordinance considered at the May 2023 meeting. The HR Committee Ordinance, however, did not garner the required majority vote for passage.

After the June 2023 meeting was properly adjourned and on the same day, according to the complaint, seven justices of the peace held, contrary to law, a purported continuation of the June 2023 meeting to consider Ordinance No. 2023-5, a scaled-down version of the proposed ordinance.

The complaint points out that only in the absence of the county judge can the Quorum Court have a meeting at which a justice of the peace presides. The complaint states that the county judge was present when the purported meeting commenced and because the meeting was improper, the county judge declined to preside over it.

The ordinance, according to the complaint, suffers from separation of powers "infirmities," listing several examples.

The complaint references a video of the alleged illegal meeting, time-stamping the actions made by the Quorum Court.

The Declaratory Judgment, upon information and belief, states that certain members of the Quorum Court may believe the ordinance effectively passed a procedural ordinance by majority vote at an improperly held meeting.

It said that the ordinance was passed in the absence of rules of procedure and is invalid because it was not fully and distinctly read three times and the justices of the peace did not vote to dispense with the rule requiring three distinct readings nor could it have done so because nine justices of the peace would have been needed to vote in favor of dispensing the rules.

According to the complaint, the ordinance usurps the executive power reserved for the county judge under Arkansas law. Robinson is asking that the court enter an order declaring the ordinance invalid and award his attorneys' fees, costs, expenses and all other appropriate relief.