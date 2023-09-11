Fayetteville man dies in three-vehicle accident

FAYETTEVILLE -- Zachary Sallery, 43, of Fayetteville was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle on West Mount Comfort Road when he was killed as a result of a three-car crash at 6:08 p.m. Saturday, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

A 2012 Honda was stopped waiting to turn left into a driveway at 2840 West Mount Comfort Road while a 2014 Honda was stopped behind it. The driver of a 2008 Ford in the next lane over failed to see the second Honda had stopped in their travel direction and swerved left, striking the car's rear, according to the report.

The driver of the Ford entered a second lane heading westbound on West Mount Comfort Road and collided with Sallery and his motorcycle head-on, the report stated. Sallery was pronounced dead at the scene.