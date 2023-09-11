Garland County blaze kills 2 people, injures 1

HOT SPRINGS -- Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a fire that broke out Sunday morning at a single-family residence on Gaither Street, authorities said.

Piney and 70 West fire department personnel responded to 106 Gaither St., located off Westpine Drive, off the 3200 block of Albert Pike Road, after receiving a 911 call shortly before 9:30 a.m.

"Two are confirmed deceased, one was [airlifted] to a local area hospital," Garland County sheriff's Sgt. John Schroeder, a department spokesman, told The Sentinel-Record on Sunday afternoon.

"This is still an ongoing investigation," he said. "That's all we can release at this time."

One LifeNet helicopter left the scene around 10 a.m. from a parking lot up the road on Westpine transporting the one patient. A second helicopter was on standby in a nearby parking lot but was not needed, authorities said.