Germany collects 1st gold; U.S. falls to Canada

MANILA, Philippines -- Have a summer, Germany. Dirk Nowitzki went into the Basketball Hall of Fame, and now his homeland stands atop the men's international basketball world.

Tournament MVP Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, Franz Wagner added 19 and Germany capped off an unbeaten run through the World Cup by holding off Serbia 83-77 in the final on Sunday night. It was Germany's first World Cup title; its previous top showing in the event was a bronze at Indianapolis in 2002.

Germany went 8-0 in the tournament, becoming the fifth consecutive World Cup champion to go unbeaten. Schroder's postgame news conference was briefly interrupted by his teammates, who doused him with water as they jumped and chanted in celebration.

"It's an unbelievable group," Schroder said. "It's unbelievable going 8-0."

Germany Coach Gordie Herbert took the job in 2021, and his first official order of business was driving to see Schroder. They spent three or four hours together that first day, building a relationship that is now good as gold.

"It's a little bit of a surreal moment," Herbert said. "It's like I told the players. It's a tremendous group of players, but we were a team first. Guys cared about each other and they challenged each other."

Aleksa Avramovic scored 21 and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 for Serbia (6-2), which lost the title game for the second time in the last three tournaments. It was routed by the U.S. 129-92 in the 2014 gold-medal game, and little was expected of the team this summer -- merely because its best player, Nikola Jokic of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, decided not to play and instead opted to rest for the coming season.

But Serbia went on a surprise run, fueled by inspiration the team took from the loss of reserve forward Borisa Simanic. He was fouled late in a first-round win against South Sudan, needed surgery that night for internal injuries and then a second surgery was required a few days later to remove one of his kidneys.

Simanic will get a medal. But it'll be silver, after Germany simply proved too tough.

"We made great success," Avramovic said. "Our heads are up. This is already past, and our next goal is to go the Olympic Games and make better success than this. Germany, they have been playing amazing. ... We know that we made our country happy and put a smile on them."

A 22-10 run in the third quarter gave Germany all the breathing room it needed after a back-and-forth opening half, and Serbia couldn't reclaim the lead down the stretch. It got within 79-77 after Marko Guduric made a pair of free throws with 39.5 seconds left, but Schroder blew past two defenders for a layup on the ensuing German possession to restore a four-point edge.

CANADA 127,

USA 118 (OT)

Mikal Bridges pulled off an overtime-forcing miracle. It wasn't enough to keep the U.S. from heading home from the World Cup empty-handed, and after 87 years of waiting Canada has again medaled on one of basketball's biggest stages.

Dillon Brooks scored 39 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points and 12 assists and Canada won its first medal at a global men's tournament since 1936 by topping the U.S. 127-118 in the third-place game in Manila.

The U.S. failed to medal for the second consecutive World Cup. It's only the seventh time in 38 appearances at the Olympic or World Cup level that an American team did not emerge with gold, silver or bronze.

"The United States hasn't won the World Cup since 2014," U.S. coach Steve Kerr said. "It's hard. These teams in FIBA are really good, well-coached, they've got continuity and they've played together for a long time. This is difficult and it's been difficult already."

The Americans were the favorites coming into the tournament, then lost three of their last four games. They left the floor for the final time in Manila frustrated, angry, disappointed.

"All of the above," U.S. guard Tyrese Haliburton said.

RJ Barrett scored 23 for Canada (6-2), which improved to 2-21 all-time against the U.S. in FIBA senior men's competitions. The lone previous win came at a FIBA Americas event in 2005, a game that wasn't loaded with big-name NBA players. This one was, Canada having seven on its roster and the U.S. having all 12 of its players hail from the league.

But three of those U.S. players -- Brandon Ingram, Paolo Banchero and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- missed Sunday's game with illness. Anthony Edwards led the Americans (5-3) with 24 points, Austin Reaves (Newark) scored 23 and Bridges had 19 for the U.S.

