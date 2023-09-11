Happy birthday. Your inner world becomes a beautiful place. You free yourself from trying to control your mind, and instead of running wild, your thoughts settle into deep orderliness. More highlights: Inspiring media sends you on an improvement mission involving spiritual study and travel.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your purpose will stand out distinctly. It will beckon to you. Rather than embarking on a circuitous path of exploration, you should head directly toward the origin of that compelling call.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You feel the tug of a relationship that could pull you in like a whirlpool. Will you surrender with abandon, or step out of the swirl? Whatever your gut reaction is, own it. This is no time to let yourself be unduly influenced.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You've gotten so used to a scene that the charm has worn off, but when new people show up and share their observations, you'll get some of it back. You'll be a tourist again, curious and eager for the experience.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Everyone knows that getting what you want is no fun if it ruins the relationships you hold dear. You understand this to a more accurate degree. If getting what you want harms people you don't know, it brings you no joy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Because you're so curious, empathetic and willing to embrace novel encounters, safeguarding your own energy can be a challenge. Actively take measures to prevent it from dissipating through unnecessary and unfavorable outlets.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll be reminded how each individual's life contains aspects that others might admire -- clearly more evident in some lives than in others. Also, since there's no way to judge the merit of a good life for anyone but yourself, you don't waste time trying.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). As much as you'd love to share every bit of good news, you'll feel inclined to keep hidden those things that could provoke envy in others -- a prudent instinct, as seeking the wrong type of attention would not bring you any advantages.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You possess everything necessary to complete your project except for one crucial factor: time. Time won't naturally materialize, but the good news is, with enough intention, time can be set aside, carved out, protected and even stolen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Hard work takes many forms. Today, it's not about sweat and manual labor, rather it has to do with digging down deeper in yourself to commit to changing in some way. You're ready for this.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Anything that falls into the category of "beautiful" hits 1,000 criteria at once -- too many to be explained or quantified, which is why charisma is often labeled as an "X factor." You'll know it today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Numerous mutual situations are available for you to delve into. Therefore, if an individual, location or object fails to reciprocate the effort you invest, it's best to continue onward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Unbalanced relationships have something to teach you. If you didn't know what you were insecure about, they'll point it out, thus giving you a place to focus your improvement efforts. These kinds of relationships are not fun, but you're better for them.

LUNAR CONJUNCTION TO VENUS

As the moon and Venus align in a moment of trust, relationships operate smoothly. Take the time to learn people because trust is, in a sense, a prediction. If we know approximately how someone will behave, we tend to relax into that expectation. Don't give your trust early because it robs others of the chance to earn it, which is a rewarding experience.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Harry Connick Jr. is celebrated for his musical talents, charismatic presence and contributions to both the entertainment industry and his community. His career continues to evolve across various creative avenues. Connick Jr. was born when Venus and Jupiter were both in Leo, the sign of the entertainer. Natal Moon and Mars in Sagittarius indicate a love of travel and global appeal. Look for him in the upcoming romantic comedy "The Islander."