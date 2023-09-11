Prince Harry was greeted by Berlin’s mayor and about 100 fans as the British royal arrived in the city to open the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded, injured and ill service members and veterans that was founded by the Afghan combat veteran to aid rehabilitation resources.

Sarah Hughes, 38, the 2002 Winter Olympics figure skating gold medalist, announced she will not seek the Democratic nomination for New York’s 4th Congressional District U.S. House seat held by Republican incumbent Anthony D’Esposito.

Anne Hidalgo, Paris’ mayor, says the city is rescinding its highest honor, the Grand Bronze of Paris, for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas — once bestowed for his Middle East peace efforts — after Abbas stated that Jews died in World War II because of money-lending, not antisemitism.

Gavin Newsom, California’s Democratic governor, said if U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is forced to resign her seat because of health issues, he would appoint a short-term caretaker, but probably not one of the three members of Congress — Adam Schiff, Katie Porter or Barbara Lee — running for her seat in next year’s election.

Eric Adams, New York City’s mayor, is being praised as “insightful” by The Daily Stormer’s neo-Nazi blog for recent remarks that immigration will “destroy” the city.

Shannon Brandt is off to prison for five years for running over and killing a teenager at a North Dakota street dance — a confrontation that Brandt, at first, said was driven by the victim’s “Republican extremist” threats, and that was denounced by former President Donald Trump at a rally.

Patrick Alonzo Stedman, who says he’s lost 198 friends and been kicked out of his wine group, can now add a 4-year prison term to the ways the Jan. 6 riot has changed his life, although his website is still up and offering his dating “masterclass” for $690.

Brooke Bennett, 43, of Clearwater, Fla., a three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer, won the women’s division of the annual 8-mile ocean swim around the Alligator Reef Lighthouse off the Florida Keys, and finished second overall to men’s winner Connor Signorin of Tampa, Fla.

Jeff Simpkins, a regular shopper at the Home Depot store in Mount Laurel, N.J., which has a cat lounging in different areas, said customers “kept taking Leo’s shirts off because they thought he was hot,” before the store put up a sign saying, “Please do not take Leo’s shirt off.”



