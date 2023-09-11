‘It felt unreal’: Jones gets a TD on 1st carry

CONWAY -- Past a certain number of points scored, they all start to blur together in a blowout win like the University of Central Arkansas had over Texas College, 70-2, Saturday at Estes Stadium.

But the Bears' ninth score of the night had a different feeling to the rest.

That's because it was LaJoey Jones, a junior running back from Sylvan Hills High School, who plowed his way into the right pylon.

"It felt unreal," Jones said after the game. "It still doesn't feel real."

Jones' only touch of the night, a 7-yard handoff to give UCA a 63-0 lead, was his first since joining the program in 2021.

As he crashed into the bright-orange pylon, a swarm of purple and gray made its way to join him.

"He's a program guy," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said. "I'm proud of LaJoey. He's got a servant mindset. When you got guys in your program that have servant mindsets, and they get an opportunity to get rewarded for that, players recognize that, and I think that was exciting for him.

"He's been in our program for a few years now and hadn't gotten a chance to carry the ball, so to get him an opportunity to get in the end zone, hopefully, he'll remember that for the rest of his life."

Jones was surrounded by teammates celebrating the score more than any of the eight that came before it as he made his way back to the sideline.

"My team is what motivates me," Jones said. "They made me who I am today."

There had been discussions of putting Jones into a game before Saturday night's blowout win but all of those opportunities fell through for one reason or another. When he got word his number was being called, Jones thought it was going to be just like the rest.

"[The coaches] were telling me they were about to put me in, but I didn't think they were for real," he said.

Jones said Saturday night's score was the top moment he's ever experienced playing football.

He was one of six UCA running backs to reach the end zone, along with ShunDerrick Powell, Darius Hale, Kylin James, Isaiah Broadway and Travelle Anderson.

"We were trying to get everybody in the running back room a touchdown. That's what we were trying to do, we were trying to make history," Powell said. "It was very exciting for him to get a touchdown, man."