



A monumental idea

I propose a monument on the state Capitol grounds to all the children who died by guns.

DUANE BARBOUR

Little Rock

A twisted argument

Bradley R. Gitz's column last Monday is equivalent to a house of mirrors. A worn-out metaphor, for certain, but one which easily applies to Gitz's distorted, twisted, nonsensical argument of what is meant by freedom of speech, when he applies his tale of woe to Donald Trump's scheme to undermine my rights as a citizen and voter.

I dare Gitz to test his freedom-of-speech argument the next time he flies out of Little Rock's National Airport. As he goes through security, he should test his argument by saying loudly, "Just ignore the bomb in my carry-on."

We'll see how well his argument for free speech holds up in that moment at that place.

And if he is still free after after the airport free-speech test, I challenge him to test his theory of "free speech" a second time. I challenge him to test his free speech while attending a concert, a play, a movie or any other formal gathering. I challenge Gitz to call out a single word, as a member of an audience. Nothing more. Nothing less.

"Fire!"

And as he is arrested, I challenge him to further test his argument by telling the police, "In my mind I saw fire," or better yet, "I just applied my very own definition of freedom of speech, so I demand you set me free."

I suspect Gitz will get every bit as far as Trump and his fellow schemers did when they attempted to destroy the right to vote that was hopefully extended fully and completely to every legally registered voter in every voting district, in every village, in every town, in every city, in every county, in every state of our nation where my vote is equal to Gitz's.

BOB REYNOLDS

Conway

Stop hatred, bullying

Way to go, Republican Arkansans, you elected a person whose father, one that she looks up to and takes advice from, just said on his show that 2024 will be the last election "decided by ballots rather than bullets" if Trump doesn't win.

This is a former Arkansas governor that, to me, appears to be threatening citizens with a civil war. It also seems a bit like voter intimidation.

This is not the America I grew up in, and it's certainly not the America I want future generations to have to deal with. Let's stop with the hatred and bullying. It's very unbecoming, especially from a retired preacher.

LORI DELFOS

Little Rock



