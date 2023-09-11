LR police seeking second suspect in Saturday homicide

The Little Rock Police Department is seeking a second person it believes is connected to the Sept. 9 shooting homicide of Cornelius Johnson.

A social media post Monday afternoon announced that a capital murder warrant has been issued for Rayshawn Allen.

The identification of Allen comes after LRPD announced Saturday night that it had arrested Donte Blackmon, 19, on a capital murder charge.

Johnson, 24, was shot at 3200 Coleman Place, a residential complex on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1:25 a.m. Saturday. The officers located Johnson at the scene. Johnson died of his wounds at an area hospital.

A spokeswoman for UALR said that while the shooting took place at UALR’s University Village apartments, neither Johnson nor the suspects in the shooting was affiliated with the university.