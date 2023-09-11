Mayfield shows grit in his Bucs debut

MINNEAPOLIS -- The grit Baker Mayfield showed Tampa Bay down the stretch of his debut sure outweighed the rough start.

He had ample support from a more-than-capable defense, too.

Mayfield recovered to throw two touchdown passes without a turnover, and the Buccaneers beat Minnesota 20-17 in the season opener after three first-half turnovers by the Vikings on Sunday.

"It wasn't our prettiest effort by any means, but we finished the right way," Mayfield said.

Chase McLaughlin -- another key offseason addition for Tampa Bay -- matched his career long with a 57-yard field goal for the lead with 5:10 left, and the Buccaneers forced a three-and-out on each of Minnesota's last two possessions.

"Baker's gutsy. He's tough," Tampa Bay Coach Todd Bowles said. "The guys stayed behind him."

Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft who landed with his fourth team in three years to take over for the retired Tom Brady, completed 21 of 34 passes after a 3-for-11 start. He hit Mike Evans for a score right before halftime for a 10-all tie.

"I knew they were going to get it going," Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett said. "Once you get it going and start clicking and get some points on the board, the game is going to change."

Mayfield hustled around right end to convert a third-and-2 around the three-minute mark at the Minnesota 39-yard line. Chris Godwin made a stretched-out fingertip catch to convert third-and-10 right after the 2-minute warning to clinch it.

"It just comes with playing quarterback for a long time," said Mayfield, who hopped from the Browns to the Panthers to the Rams before landing with the Bucs. "The most important play is the next one."

Kirk Cousins went 33 for 44 for 344 yards and touchdowns to Jordan Addison and Alexander Mattison, and Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 150 yards. But after going an NFL-record 11-0 in one-score games during the 2022 regular season, the Vikings ran out of that late-game mojo.

"There was quite a few self-inflicted mistakes," Coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Rookie Jay Ward was penalized for lining up in the neutral zone on a field goal try by McLaughlin that gave the Buccaneers a fresh set of downs to finish a drive that took almost nine minutes out of the third quarter with a touchdown pass to rookie Trey Palmer that made it 17-10.

The Buccaneers, with seven starters left from the 2020 Super Bowl champions and four first-round draft picks on defense, surprised Cousins with a couple of safety blitzes by Antoine Winfield Jr. early. They consistently clogged the middle with Vita Vea and friends to keep Mattison quiet on the ground.

Winfield, whose father played nine seasons in Minnesota's secondary, recovered the fumble from his strip sack of Cousins at the Vikings 30-yard line to set up an early field goal for the Buccaneers despite a drive that netted zero yards. Rookie Christian Izien intercepted Cousins near the goal line late in the first half.

Tampa Bay3773--20

Minnesota01007--17

First Quarter

TB--FG McLaughlin 36, 3:23.

Second Quarter

Min--Addison 39 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 11:15.

Min--FG Joseph 25, 5:41.

TB--M.Evans 28 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 1:09.

Third quarter

TB--Palmer 7 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 6:01.

Fourth quarter

Min--Mattison 4 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 13:37.

TB--FG McLaughlin 57, 5:10.

A--66,741.

TBMin

First downs1618

Total Net Yards242369

Rushes-yards33-7317-41

Passing169328

Punt Returns4-294-18

Kickoff Returns1-231-15

Interceptions Ret.1-140-0

Comp-Att-Int21-34-033-44-1

Sacked-Yards Lost1-42-16

Punts6-54.55-51.4

Fumbles-Lost0-02-2

Penalties-Yards3-196-45

Time of Possession28:1346:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Tampa Bay, R.White 17-39, Tucker 5-15, Mayfield 8-11, Edmonds 2-8, Jarrett 1-0. Minnesota, Mattison 11-34, Cousins 3-7, Chandler 3-0.

PASSING--Tampa Bay, Mayfield 21-34-0-173. Minnesota, Cousins 33-44-1-344.

RECEIVING--Tampa Bay, Evans 6-66, Godwin 5-51, Otton 2-19, Thompkins 2-10, R.White 2-10, Tucker 2-9, Palmer 2-8. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-150, Hockenson 8-35, Addison 4-61, Oliver 3-32, Osborn 3-31, Mattison 3-10, Ham 2-7, Chandler 1-18.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Ryan Neal (23) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a 28-yard touchdown pass over Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates after catching a 39-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) celebrates with teammate linebacker Shaquil Barrett (7) after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) celebrates after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) and safety Josh Metellus (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) catches a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings defender Mekhi Blackmon (5) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Buccaneers won 20-17. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

