UPDATE: Classes resume at Mills High School in Little Rock after bomb threat

Students at Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School, located at 708 E. Dixon Rd. in southeast Little Rock, were evacuated shortly after noon Monday due to a bomb threat, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

Students and teachers were allowed to return to the school to resume the day's schedule in progress after investigating officers found no signs of a bomb inside or outside of the school, Jessica Duff, spokesperson for the Pulaski County Special School District, confirmed just after 2 p.m.

The school was evacuated for more than an hour as first responders searched the facility.

The bomb threat was called in around 12:20 p.m.



"The school has been evacuated. Students and staff are safe. Please do no attempt to come to the school at this time," said a tweet by the Pulaski County Special School District at 12:45 p.m.



A sheriff's office spokesperson said the school had been cleared of students and was being searched by K-9 units and detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division.



Duff said five marked sheriff's office units went on the scene, plus two MEMS units and representatives of the Pulaski County Emergency Management.

Original Report | 1:54 p.m.

Students at Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School, located at 708 E. Dixon Rd. in southeast Little Rock, were evacuated Monday shortly after noon due to a bomb threat, the Pulaski County sheriff's office confirmed.

The bomb threat was called in around 12:20 p.m.

"The school has been evacuated. Students and staff are safe. Please do no attempt to come to the school at this time," according to a tweet by the Pulaski County Special School District at 12:45 p.m.

"They'll stay evacuated as long as needed," said spokesperson Jessica Duff. "If we get close to dismissal time we'll make updates, but hopefully that won't be the case."

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the school had been cleared of students and was being searched by K-9 units and detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division.

Duff said five marked sheriff's office units were on the scene, plus two MEMS units and representatives of the Pulaski County Emergency Management.