Don't you cry St. Louis, but Guns N' Roses had to postpone its show. The band announced Saturday that their Busch Stadium concert with the Pretenders later in the day could not happen as intended because of an unspecified illness. "Gunners, the concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness," the band shared in a statement posted on the social media site formerly known as Twitter. "Hang on to your tickets -- fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund." The influential LA rock band, best known for hits including "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Welcome to the Jungle" and " November Rain," is in the midst of a global tour that kicked off earlier in the summer in the United Arab Emirates before swinging through Europe. The North American leg of the tour launched with a couple stops in Canada in August. The band did not share any details about who was ill, but lead singer Axl Rose recently took to X to address his vocal performance after the band's concert in New York. "My apologies I was a little horse [sic]," said the frontman in his post that included a string of emoji. "Fun night, Great Crowd!! Great Venue!! N' great to be back!! Again my apologies and thank you!!" Guns 'N Roses' next scheduled stop is a Tuesday show in Knoxville, Tenn., with Dirty Honey.

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss has a book coming out next spring in which she will reflect on her years in government, offer advice for future leaders and recall lessons she learned while often being "the only conservative in the room." Truss, whose 45 days as prime minister was the shortest term in British history, is calling her book "Ten Years to Save the West." The conservative Regnery Publishing announced Sunday that the release date will be April 16. According to Regnery, Truss will recall being asked by Queen Elizabeth II to form a government just two days before the monarch's death a year ago. She also will describe encounters with such foreign officials as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. "After more than 10 years as a British government minister, I've seen up close the threats posed to global democracy," she said in a statement. "I want to share the lessons from my experience in government and those international meetings where I was often the only conservative in the room and demonstrate that we have stark choices to make if we wish to avoid a managed decline of the Western architecture that has presided over generations of relative peace and prosperity." She will also defend the free market economic ideas that helped end her time as prime minister; she had offered a package of tax cuts that led to a deep drop in the British pound and intervention by the Federal English Bank to buy up bonds and stabilize the economy. Truss, who had replaced fellow Conservative Party member Boris Johnson as prime minister early in September 2022, resigned Oct. 20.