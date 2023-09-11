National survey finds Little Rock unlikely to fare well in a zombie apocalypse

Little Rock residents will want to watch more closely for the undead this Halloween than in previous years.

Arkansas' capital city ranked 113th in a report titled "2023's Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse," a precipitous drop in standing from previous years.

While the report was put together by an unlikely source for information about the walking dead, a team working for national lawn care company Lawn Love, it draws data from a variety of public sources to paint a picture of how Little Rock fares against other cities in terms of such factors as its number of shopping centers, the number of homes that have a basement and the number of hospitals.

These factors aren't just useful for considering Little Rock's ability to withstand imaginary dangers. Experts say these thought experiments can help illustrate how ready people are to face real-world disasters and other emergencies.

The report lists 200 cities in total. Houston, New York, San Antonio, Miami and Los Angeles are the five highest-ranking cities, respectively. The five lowest-ranking are Miramar, Fla.; Jackson, Miss.; North Las Vegas, Nev.; Paterson, N.J., and Pembroke Pines, Fla.

This year's standings mark a significant decline for Little Rock from its place during the previous two years in which the report was published. In 2021, the city was 63rd. In 2022, the city was 56th. It's not the only city to see wide changes in its ranking this year. The highest-ranking city this year, Houston, was 67th in 2022.

Brennon Gamewell, a buyer for Ozark Outdoor Supply in Little Rock, said the city offers a number of advantages in the event of an undead emergency. While there aren't "supermarkets on every block," Gamewell said there are enough to provide immediate supplies and to allow residents to stock up on what they would need in the days and weeks following an initial outbreak.

Gamewell, who also manages social media for the company, said one of the biggest challenges to hypothetical survivors is population density. In the event of a mass virus, Little Rock could become a hotspot area.

"I would not want to be in a city," he said. "I would leave town, for me, as fast as possible."

Coltan Scrivner, a behavioral scientist living in Eureka Springs who studies horror, true crime and morbid curiosity, agreed that being in a large city when the dead roam the earth is probably not a good idea.

"The more people there are, the higher concentration of zombies you're likely to run into," Scrivner said. Those who stay may also find themselves facing hostile groups among the living. Instead, Scrivner said he would rather be in an area that's rural and harder to get to, with mountains and trees and other things that can serve as a natural blockade.

Quickly evacuating a city isn't necessarily an easy task, though. According to Gamewell, people need enough time to gather needed supplies before setting out for safety outside city limits. Little Rock itself plays host to few stores offering outdoor gear, but Gamewell said there are still "plenty around the state that provide the level of gear and service that we do."

Gamewell pointed to three elements he described as critical to one's hope for survival, whether inside Little Rock or beyond the city: food, water and shelter.

"Those are your three biggest factors for surviving anything, including zombies," he said.

Hunting's popularity in the region gives Gamewell hope, as it suggests to him that a sizable number of people could produce food over an extended period of time. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, there were a total of nearly 307,000 licensed hunters in the state in 2022.

Another boon for residents is Arkansas' wealth of natural resources, such as access to water and vast woodlands, Gamewell said. A 2023 fact sheet by the U.S. Forest Service states Arkansas is home to roughly 19 million acres of forests.

The importance Gamewell and Scrivner assigned to these factors are largely reflected in the report's own methodology.

It ranks cities across five categories: vulnerability, hideouts, supplies, protection and mobility. Arkansas' highest rankings are in supplies, at 82nd, and hideouts, at 86th. The state's lowest-performing areas are in vulnerability, 127th, and mobility, 120th.

Scores for each category are determined by weighted factors, such as the previously mentioned shopping centers and medical facilities. Other factors in the hideouts category, under which "share of homes with basements" rests, are the cities' amenability to off-the-grid lifestyles, and the number of houses with complete kitchen and bathroom features. Factors under the supplies category also include the number of grocery, convenience and hardware stores.

The factors under the vulnerability category also include the share of the city's population in bad health or demonstrating regular physical inactivity, access to military bases, the number of urgent care clinics and the frequency of natural disasters. Mobility includes hiker-friendliness (a detriment, as steadier ground is easy for shambling hordes to traverse), the number of nearby campsites, as well as access to ports, marinas, airports and helipads.

THE REAL WORLD

Gamewell said many of the factors attributed to surviving an imaginary zombie apocalypse align closely with those related to surviving emergencies in the real world.

"At the base of it, it is a disaster scenario of some sort," he said.

Scrivner is managing a project based at Arizona State University that examines how people can use imaginative play, or make-believe, and different kinds of storytelling to better prepare for collective risks they may one day face.

"How can we use imaginative play to prepare for the future?" the study asks, according to Scrivner.

Much of the work in the study is based off of the team's previous efforts. For instance, Scrivner developed a study during the coronavirus pandemic that indicated people who watched horror movies felt more prepared for the virus's global spread.

The managing editor at Lawn Love, Sharon Sullivan, said she also sees how preparedness for an imaginary disaster can relate to readiness for an actual one. As a resident of central Florida, she said she must always be prepared for hurricanes, and the questions one might ask in the face of a zombie apocalypse could readily apply to when a hurricane or some other event destroys their livelihoods, she said.

"What happens if you do lose everything?" Sullivan asked. "What should you have with you?"

Sullivan agreed that people who watch zombie and disaster movies may be more prepared in the event of something unexpected.

"I think those people definitely have an advantage, because they just understand it," she said. "They get so involved in it."

In 2011, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control pursued a similar train of thought in embarking on a project called "Preparedness 101: Zombie Apocalypse." The effort, published to the agency's Public Health Matters blog, included several posts about zombies to promote preparedness for other emergencies, and even released a 42-page graphic novel in which two people and their dog encounter a disease that turns people into zombies. The graphic novel included a preparedness checklist, "so that readers can get their family, workplace, or school ready before disaster strikes."

ZOMBIES IN ARKANSAS

Residents of the Little Rock metropolitan area will have at least a couple of chances to put their zombie survival skills to the test in October.

Scrivner also organizes the annual Eureka Springs Zombie Crawl, a family friendly event, scheduled this year for Oct. 28. Though attendance varies, he said around 10,000 zombies usually stumble into town for the festivities. Events begin at noon. The zombie crawl parade starts at 6 p.m., and attendees can choose to be either a part of the zombie horde participating in the parade or a survivor watching from the sidelines.

While attendance is free, Scrivner asks that parade participants bring two items for the event's canned food drive.

In Little Rock, roughly 1,500 people dressed as the undead gather each year at Lost Forty Brewing for that company's Festival of Darkness, a "zombie apocalypse-themed beer festival" featuring beverages from more than 30 breweries, wineries and distilleries, along with live music and other entertainment, according to Cassie Millington, Lost Forty Brewing's brand brand manager. That event is scheduled for Oct. 21. Tickets range in price from $25 to $65.

"It's the ultimate destination for both the living and the undead," she said in an email.