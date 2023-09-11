New Orleans limits Tennessee to 5 FGs

NEW ORLEANS -- After taking four sacks, throwing an interception and being flattened by a forearm to the face, a sore but determined Derek Carr pulled out the kind of finish he wanted in his New Orleans Saints debut.

Carr passed for 305 yards and a touchdown, and his 41-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed on third-and-6 in the final minutes helped New Orleans run out the clock in a 16-15 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

"I'm glad we won. That's all I wanted to do," said Carr, who spent his first nine seasons with the Raiders before coming to New Orleans as a free agent. "That was one of the more physical games I've played in my 10 years. ... We showed that we could win the ultimate physical type of game."

The Saints' defense did not allow a touchdown, intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times, sacked him three times, and stopped Tennessee on 10 of 12 third down plays.

"Our defense is something special," said cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had one of the Saints' interceptions, along with Marcus Maye and Paulson Adebo. "We're one of the best defenses, if not the best defense, in the league."

New Orleans also got a big special teams play when linebacker Zack Baun blocked a punt in Titans territory to set up one of rookie Blake Grupe's three field goals.

Shaheed, an undrafted player in his second season out of Weber State, overcame his turnover on the opening kickoff and finished with five receptions for 89 yards and the game's lone touchdown.

"That's a very veteran thing of him to do," Carr said. "Usually, when young guys make mistake early, it's hard to get them back focused. ... He came out and caught a lot of passes for us in some big situations."

Chris Olave caught eight passes for 112 yards for New Orleans. Michael Thomas, who missed the final 14 games last season, returned to catch five passes for 61 yards.

The teams traded field goals, punts or turnovers for most of the game before New Orleans finally found the end zone with 1:23 left in the third quarter. Carr pump-faked and lofted a pass toward the right side of the end zone an instant before the pocket collapsed. Shaheed, who faked a shorter route before breaking behind the defense, hauled in the 19-yard scoring pass to make it 16-9.

After the Titans' Nick Folk hit two more field goals from 45 and 29 yards, Tennessee needed one more third-down stop for a chance to win. That's when Carr hit Shaheed deep down the left sideline.

"It made my day," Carr said, crediting offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. for calling a play that provided that opportunity. "It meant a lot to me and our offense that he trusted us."

Jamaal Williams' first-down run shortly after allowed New Orleans to run out the clock.

Tennessee Coach Mike Vrabel said he was banking on his defense forcing one more punt when he sent Folk out for a field goal instead of running an offensive play on fourth-and-6 from the New Orleans 11 with 2:20 left.

"If we want to be a great defense, we have to be a great defense all the time," Vrabel said. "We tried to put the game in their hands and I thought we'd get a stop when we made the decision to kick, come down and get inside the 40 and try to kick a field goal to win the game."

Tannehill finished 16 of 34 for 198 yards. New Orleans limited star running back Derrick Henry to 63 yards rushing. DeAndre Hopkins caught seven passes for 65 yards in his Titans debut.

Tennessee6306--15

New Orleans33100--16

First quarter

Ten--FG Folk 50, 13:40.

NO--FG Grupe 26, 10:18.

Ten--FG Folk 27, 3:07.

Second quarter

NO--FG Grupe 33, 7:37.

Ten--FG Folk 31, 1:40.

Third quarter

NO--FG Grupe 52, 9:25.

NO--Shaheed 19 pass from Carr (Grupe kick), 1:23.

Fourth quarter

Ten--FG Folk 45, 11:12.

Ten--FG Folk 29, 2:17.

TenNO

First downs1615

Total Net Yards285352

Rushes-yards22-10427-70

Passing181282

Punt Returns4-372-6

Kickoff Returns0-05-110

Interceptions Ret.1-103-4

Comp-Att-Int16-34-323-33-1

Sacked-Yards Lost3-174-23

Punts3-35.6675-48.2

Fumbles-Lost0-02-1

Penalties-Yards6-457-45

Time of Possession30:4928:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Tennessee, Henry 15-63, Spears 3-27, Burks 1-9, Tannehill 3-5. New Orleans, Williams 18-45, Shaheed 2-13, Jones 1-5, Hill 3-4, Carr 3-3.

PASSING--Tennessee, Tannehill 16-34-3-198. New Orleans, Carr 23-33-1-305.

RECEIVING--Tennessee, Hopkins 7-65, Westbrook-Ikhine 4-58, Henry 2-56, Burks 2-18, Spears 1-1. New Orleans, Olave 8-112, Shaheed 5-89, Thomas 5-61, J.Johnson 3-36, Williams 2-7.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr celebrates the team's touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates the team's touchdown with wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs away from Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, right, tackles Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a catch past Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



New Orleans Saints place-kicker Blake Grupe (19) kicks a 52-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

