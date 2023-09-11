NFL Week 2 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

SI Sportsbook has released the lines for this weeks perfect 10 contest. If you havent joined in the fun yet, pop on over to SI Sportsbook and put in your free entry today. If you pick all 10 of the winners against the spread, you could win up to $10,000. Plus, you dont have to be perfect to win something: The more picks you hit, the more free bets you earn. So, what do you have to lose?

Here are this weeks lines for SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10:

Falcons +.5 | Packers -.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept.17, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Falcons covered the spread easily last Sunday while the Packers upset the Bears in Chicago, welcoming in the Jordan Love era for Green Bay. Both teams are 1-0 ATS.

Bills -9.5 | Raiders +9.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept.17, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Raiders upset the Broncos on their home turf Sunday and are 1-0 ATS after Week 1. Now they travel to Buffalo, where the Bills will be on a short week after their Monday night clash with the Jets.

Bengals -3.5 | Ravens +3.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept.17, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Bengals offense looked abysmal on Sunday and they lost outright as three-point favorites vs. Cleveland. The Ravens easily covered the spread vs. Houston, but they lost running back J.K. Dobbins in the process.

Lions -5.5 | Seahawks +5.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept.17, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Lions kicked off the season by upsetting the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs on their home turf for Thursday Night Football. They are now 1-0 ATS while the Seahawks got out-played by a Cooper Kupp-less Rams squad for an 0-1 start to the season.

Texans -1.5 | Colts +1.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept.17, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Colts looked like they would cover the spread until the final minutes of the game Sunday. Instead, they start the season 0-1 ATS. The Texans also failed to cover and start 0-1. With Anthony Richardson leading the Colts and C.J. Stroud under center for the Texans, one of these rookie QBs will cover this Sunday.

Jaguars +2.5 | Kansas City -2.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept.17, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

Kansas City has historically struggled against the spread, covering only 46% of the time last year on their way to the Super Bowl. They began the 2023 season with a loss -- and without Travis Kelce -- Thursday night. The Jaguars covered the spread Sunday vs. the Colts.

Buccaneers -2.5| Bears +2.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept.17, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

Baker Mayfield and crew upset the Vikings on Sunday for a 1-0 start to the season. The Bears failed to cover the spread Sunday when Green Bay upset them in a 38-20 victory.

Titans +2.5 | Chargers -2.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept.17, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Titans covered the three points in a close loss to the Saints on Sunday, beginning the season 1-0 ATS. The Chargers failed to cover the spread vs. the Dolphins, instead losing outright.

Cardinals +4.5| Giants -4.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept.17, 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX

The Cardinals came within four points of the Commanders to start the season 1-0 ATS. The Giants were completely shut out vs. the Cowboys, laying an egg for an 0-1 start to the season.

Rams +6.5 | 49ers -6.5 Game Info: Sunday Sept.17, 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX

The Rams offense stunned the Seahawks on Sunday in an upset victory to begin the season 1-0. The Niners made easy work of the Steelers also starting the season 1-0, and easily covering the spread.

