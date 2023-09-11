North Little Rock police responding to gunshot fired inside Premiere High School

The North Little Rock Police Department is responding to reports of a gunshot inside Premiere High School, the department said in a news release on Monday.

Police were notified around 12:33 p.m. that “at least one gunshot” was fired inside the high school, located at 801 W. 29th St., the release said Monday just after 1:20 p.m.

The release said officers were responding to a “Possible Active Aggressor.”

“Officers quickly responded to the school and assisted in removing students from the location and conducted searches inside the school. The building was safely cleared and no injuries have been reported,” the release said.

Lt. Amy Cooper, a spokesperson for the North Little Rock Police Department, said that the scene at the school is secure.

"At this time, we don't believe there is any ongoing threat," Cooper said Monday just after 1:38 p.m.

Cooper said that no arrest had been made yet.

She said there was no threat made to the school prior and that the report about the report of at least one gunshot in the school was all authorities knew of.

Parents are being asked to come pick students up in the north parking lot of the North Little Rock City Services building at 700 W. 29th St., the release said.