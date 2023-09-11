100 years ago

Sept. 11, 1923

FORT SMITH -- Five children have been bitten here the past three days by dogs believed to be mad, and district health authorities have issued warnings that all dogs be kept chained up or confined. Cara Ormand, of Brockmon addition, was bitten Sunday by a dog, which had been kept in a coop the past few weeks, since it was bitten by another dog a fortnight ago. She is receiving the Pasteur treatment. W. B. Hollman was bitten today, and the head of the dog will be analyzed at the district health board's chemistry department tomorrow. ... Several dogs have been sent to the district health board offices the past 10 days from Greenwood, and other nearby towns, for examination.

50 years ago

Sept. 11, 1973

Federal Judge J. Smith Henley [on] Monday allowed just 60 more days for officials to bring the Pulaski County Penal Farm up to constitutional standards or close it down. In an order entered in federal District Court, Judge Henley said that after the 60 days, he would send Federal Magistrate Robert Faulkner to inspect the farm again. If Faulkner finds, as he did in August, that the Farm is unconstitutional, Judge Henley said, "An appropriate decree will be entered, closing the institution."

25 years ago

Sept. 11, 1998

ALEXANDER -- The Alexander Police Department was shut down Thursday after Chief John Beck learned the town had failed to pay its employee insurance premiums. "I'm getting ready to shut the department down because of liability," he said Thursday afternoon. "I can't ask an officer to go out there on the streets without protection. I'm getting ready to contact the state police ... and Pulaski and Saline counties." Alexander straddles the Pulaski-Saline county line just south of Interstate 30 and has 726 residents, most of whom live on the Pulaski County side. The town, which had 201 residents in 1990, has seven employees -- five in the police department, a part-time mayor and a city clerk. A tipster alerted Beck of the possible delinquent payments, which the Municipal League confirmed Thursday. Beck said his town has failed to pay its workers' compensation premiums "at least since March." The town also has not paid its health insurance premiums since August, even though money for both was deducted from employee paychecks, he said.

10 years ago

Sept. 11, 2013

DAMASCUS -- A series of small earthquakes near Damascus during the past week have shaken residents in Van Buren and Faulkner counties, who fear the temblors are precursors to bigger shakings. A geologist, however, believes the quakes have always been rumbling on a local active fault system and that new, sophisticated seismic equipment is simply registering more of them. At least 10 earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 1.8 to 2.5 have occurred about 3 miles north of Damascus since Friday. The largest was a magnitude-2.5 quake at 10:32 p.m. Sunday. "It was pretty big," said Amar Singh, the manager of the Main Street Mercantile Grocery in Damascus, of Sunday's earthquake.