OTHERS SAY: Group identity drives American division

Social scientists believe they know why America has become so divided along political lines. "The human brain in many circumstances is more suited to tribalism and conflict than to civility and reasoned debate," The Wall Street Journal reported last month.

The Journal cites Donald Trump as a reliable practitioner of exploiting group identity, although it allows that Democrats also use the tactic, but "not as forcefully."

It's true that the former president's ardent supporters see themselves in similar terms as outsiders scorned by the elites. But the idea that Democrats only reluctantly appeal to this base instinct is laughable. The Democratic Party virtually invented the toxic notion of identity politics and has built entire coalitions on the idea that individuals are defined, not by their words or deeds, but by their skin color, sexual preference or any number of other characteristics.

Yet this is the modus operandi of the modern Democratic Party, which has become openly hostile to concepts such as personal responsibility and individual liberty while promoting group identity and grievance. If Trump has become especially adept at practicing the politics of tribalism, he has had years to watch how it's done.

How do we turn back from this poisonous path? A Stanford study found that the "strategies that worked best at reducing partisan animosity essentially modeled good behavior, highlighting what Democrats and Republicans have in common as Americans or presenting people making a good-faith effort to understand someone with differing views."

But that will require elected officials on both sides of the aisle to set an example of leadership--something too many modern politicians have proven utterly incapable of doing in recent decades. That leaves it up to American voters who are sick of extremists driving the agenda.